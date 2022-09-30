2025 Hoosier targets land in debut rankings

Jalen Haralson lands at No. 10 in the 2025 rankings

The initial 247Sports 2025 basketball rankings included many early Indiana recruiting targets. Here is a rundown of the prospects that made the debut list, along with their offer status from the Hoosiers.

Listed in order of ranking.

Well. 2 Cooper Flagg – Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Well. 4 Bryson Tiller – Overtime Elite (Ga.) – Offered

Well. 6 Darryn Peterson – Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio) – Offered

Well. 7 Meleek Thomas – Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center (Penn.) – Offered

Well. 8 Mike Brown Jr. – Sunrise Christian (Kan.) – Offered

Well. 9 Caleb Wilson – Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) – Offered

Well. 10 Jalen Haralson – Fishers (Ind.) – Offered

2025 Indiana Hot Board

Well. 22 Trey McKenney – St. Mary’s (Mich.) – Offered

Well. 34 Dorian Jones – Richmond Heights (Ohio)

Well. 45 Malachi Moreno – Great Crossing (Ky.)

Well. 47 Bryce Heard – Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Well. 50 Trent Sisley – Heritage Hills (Ind.) – Offered

Well. 61 Akai Fleming-Osborne (Ga.)

McKenney, Moreno, and Sisley are expected for Hoosier Hysteria on October 7.

Other notable players and notes

Cameron Boozer, the son of former Duke and NBA star Carlos Boozer, leads the list. Like Jalen Haralson, the Boozer Twins – Cameron and Cayden – are extremely young for their class. Cameron is an inside-outside threat with athleticism and skill.

There are a couple of other sons of NBA players in the debut rankings – Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmel Anthony, Ranks No. 62. A bit lower on the list is Jermaine O’Neal Jr., son of former Pacer Jermaine O’Neal. Senior runs the Drive Nation complex and Nike club team.

Koa Peat landed at the third spot in the rankings and had an early Indiana offer, but the Hoosiers have seemingly backed away from the talented forward.

Brayden Burries – No. 18 – ranked fourth in 16U Nike EYBL Win Shares despite playing up a year. They posted great shooting numbers on the club circuit.