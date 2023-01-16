2025 ATH Tarvos Alford II sets visit date

The eyes of the Gator Nation are back on the recruiting front after the end of the quiet period as Florida gets cracking on its 2024 class. But Billy Napier’s vision for the program is not at all myopic, putting an emphasis on recruiting farther into the future as well.

One of the Younger prep prospects being pursued by the Orange and Blue is in-state athlete Tarvos Alford II out of Port Saint Lucie (Florida) John Carroll. They announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he will be making a trip to campus on Jan. 21.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 204-pound student-athlete has made many prior stops on campus and was extended a Scholarship offer after the Gators’ summer camp on June 20. Florida has the edge on the young athlete not only geographically, but also historically.

“I grew up watching them and players like Kaiir Elam and the greats before him,” Alford told Gators Online last June. “The Swamp just always attracted me and they were showing love before they offered me. I feel like it’s definitely a family atmosphere and in good hands with Billy Napier.

“This was definitely a high-emotion offer because this was the school I grew up being a fan of.”

But those connections are not the only draw to Gainesville for Alford. Over the course of the past year, he and Florida’s coaching staff have forged a strong relationship with each other.

“Coach Napier was pretty much telling me to stay humble and respectful, which I plan on doing. Coach Chaney was telling me things that can help in coverage. And Coach Bateman was telling me he likes the way I move and I looked good during drills.”

While it is still a bit early for recruiting rankings from the 247Sports composite as well as the On3 consensus, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Florida out front for his talents with a 57% chance of Landing him. Meanwhile, the South Carolina Gamecocks, Auburn Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers sit in second, third and fourth places at 20.5%, 9.2% and 7.7%, respectively.

Five Florida football commits make Sports Illustrated’s top 99 prospects









View

6 items



Dooley’s Dozen: Looking back at Florida’s 5-star recruits since Urban Meyer









View

12 items



Gators in top 35 of ESPN’s final FPI update despite losing to Oregon State









View

6 items



Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!