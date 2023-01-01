2024 Wish List: Miami Hurricanes Football Recruiting Edition

Miami Hurricane recruiting absolutely hit the motherload this early signing period… and holiday season. Any time a program gets a signature it’s worked to get ever since the offer went out, it’s an early Christmas present.

Miami signed two five stars in Offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlolawith one more still looming in the cornerback commit Cormani McClain. Miami also signed 13 four-stars (ranked by the On3 Composite).

