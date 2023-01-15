2024 UCF Football Recruiting Tracker: Knights Offer Tallahassee Lincoln Linebacker Samarian Robinson

The UCF Knights have turned the page on the recruiting class of 2023 and have begun to Heavily Recruit the class of 2024.

This upcoming recruiting haul will be quite important for head coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights as they sojourn to the Big 12 Conference. Even more talent will be needed across the board.

For this UCF recruiting class, running back, offensive line, and linebacker are three likely positions for the Knights to hit hard. The Knights did not sign a running back in the prior class, only signed two Offensive lineman, and only one linebacker with Troy Ford, Jr.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button