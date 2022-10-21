2024 top-50 guard Rakease Passmore to take Indiana official visit – The Daily Hoosier

The IU staff continues to bring in top prospects in the class of 2024, and that will continue into November.

Jamie Shaw of On3 reported Friday class of 2024 top-50 shooting guard Rakease Passmore has scheduled an official visit Nov. 6-8 in Bloomington. Passmore confirmed the report with The Daily Hoosier.

Passmore told The Daily Hoosier he is just starting to get to know the coaches and the program, but he did know current Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino prior to IU getting involved.

“They are always good and always high in the class rankings,” Passmore told The Daily Hoosier about Indiana.

Passmore said he is very early in his recruiting process and he’s just looking for how he’ll fit when he starts to go on visits. Indiana is the only visit he has made so far.

The date of the visit overlaps with IU’s first game of the season vs. Morehead State on Nov. 7.

Passmore is regarded as one of the top athletes in the class. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s ranked No. 47 overall in the class and the No. 10 shooting guards.

Indiana Assistant Coach Kenya Hunter was just in to visit Passmore at Combine Academy (Lincolnton, NC) yesterday. IU also visited him in September when they offered a scholarship.

Originally from Florida, the 6-foot-5 Passmore played last season at AC Reynolds (Asheville, NC), where he scored 19 points, and added 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

They averaged 21 points playing with the Garner Road program on the Adidas 3SSB 16u Circuit.

From an evaluation perspective, Shaw had this to say about Passmore:

“Passmore is a long and highly explosive wing. At 6-foot-5, there is talk of him having a 46-inch max vertical jump. When he gets a head of steam, he attacks the rim with bad intentions. Passmore is much developed as a shooter. The release is high and consistent. He needs to develop creating off the bounce and building consistency, getting the ball into his shot pocket off the live dribble.”

In addition to Indiana, Passmore’s main offers come from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kansas, LSU, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M, Memphis, Illinois, Wichita State and Wake Forest. He’s also looking to set up a visit with Oregon according to Shaw’s report.

