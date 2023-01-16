2024 recruits and beyond react to visiting Tallahassee

FSU football coaches destroyed the competition in the transfer Portal to make the 2023 recruiting class one of the most impactful going into the 2023 season.

However, they know they have to get higher-caliber high school recruits to sign with the Noles now that they’ve shown a better product on the field and the staff has stability for the future.

The negative recruiting narratives surrounding the program don’t hold weight anymore and plenty of Talented 2024 recruits and beyond visited campus this weekend.

It’s the first of many where the staff will have talented players on campus to build relationships and evaluate players.

Here are some of the players and their reactions to the visit from social media:

Player Reactions

McCant is a 3-star running back from Tampa, Florida, with 17 offers.

McCant is a 3-star running back from Tampa, Florida, with 17 offers.

Hampton is a 3-star safety from Tallahassee, Florida, with 14 offers.

Had a wonderful junior day in Tallahassee! I appreciate @CoachAdamFuller @Coach_Norvell @odellhaggins for sharing more about the program and the university as a whole⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HvP3cthkWy — Xavier “Xman” Porter (@xavierporter22) January 15, 2023

Porter is a 3-star defensive lineman from Tampa, Florida, with 17 offers.

Howard is a 2025 4-star wide receiver from Pensacola, Florida, with 20 offers.

Robinson is a 2024 four-star defensive lineman from Orlando, Florida, with 27 offers.

Philostin is a 2024 four-star cornerback from West Palm Beach, Florida, with eight offers.

Berchal is a 2025 defensive back from Sanford, Florida, with

Lester is a 2024 five-star cornerback from Sarasota, Florida, with 26 offers.

Lester is a 2024 five-star cornerback from Sarasota, Florida, with 26 offers.

Daniels is a 2024 offensive tackle from Pensacola, Florida, with 23 offers.

Jacob is a 2024 four-star defensive back from Orlando, Florida, with 17 offers.

Johnson is the younger brother of recent FSU defensive end and NFL First Round Draft Pick Jermaine Johnson.

Jones Jr. is a 2025 QB from Jacksonville, Florida, with six offers. He named FSU his leader after the visit according to Noles247.

Thoughts

There were tons more recruits on campus over the weekend. For those of you who live and die by Recruit rankings, don’t fret too much about 2024 player rankings. It’s way early in the process, and these rankings will likely change quite a bit between now and December as players visit more Camps and more information becomes available.

Often times these players visit as part of a group of players from a school, which helps the coaching staff develop relationships with those high school coaches, while also showing off the facilities to those coaches and recruits.

It’s a great time for those coaches and players to visit, with the ground-breaking for the football-only facility already taking place. FSU coaches have gotten off to a great start in the 2024 recruiting cycle with eight commits and the No. 4 recruiting class overall.

The expectation is that they should land a top-10 class for the first time since the 2017 season. Stay tuned to Chopchat for more recruiting information.