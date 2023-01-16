2024 recruits and beyond react to visiting Tallahassee
FSU football coaches destroyed the competition in the transfer Portal to make the 2023 recruiting class one of the most impactful going into the 2023 season.
However, they know they have to get higher-caliber high school recruits to sign with the Noles now that they’ve shown a better product on the field and the staff has stability for the future.
The negative recruiting narratives surrounding the program don’t hold weight anymore and plenty of Talented 2024 recruits and beyond visited campus this weekend.
It’s the first of many where the staff will have talented players on campus to build relationships and evaluate players.
Here are some of the players and their reactions to the visit from social media:
Player Reactions
Nole Nation go flood the comments ‼️ pic.twitter.com/jxFGkFC8dB
— 4⭐️ Terek ⚡️Mccant (@TerekMccant6) January 15, 2023
McCant is a 3-star running back from Tampa, Florida, with 17 offers.
Had an amazing time yesterday and great conversations with @CoachAdamFuller and @Coach_Norvell @FSUFootball #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/urSm5jvPPm
— Ashton Hampton (@A2hton_) January 15, 2023
Hampton is a 3-star safety from Tallahassee, Florida, with 14 offers.
Had a wonderful junior day in Tallahassee! I appreciate @CoachAdamFuller @Coach_Norvell @odellhaggins for sharing more about the program and the university as a whole⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HvP3cthkWy
— Xavier “Xman” Porter (@xavierporter22) January 15, 2023
Porter is a 3-star defensive lineman from Tampa, Florida, with 17 offers.
Always good chopping it up with @Coach_Norvell about every time I visit #FSU @NoleRecruiting @Noles247 pic.twitter.com/I9daDj0Ks9
— kobyyy howard (@KobyHoward3) January 14, 2023
Howard is a 2025 4-star wide receiver from Pensacola, Florida, with 20 offers.
Had a great time at fsu #GoNoles #fsu pic.twitter.com/ILyoFoT8pm
— D’antre Robinson (@FleezyT12) January 14, 2023
Robinson is a 2024 four-star defensive lineman from Orlando, Florida, with 27 offers.
Had a GREAT TIME at FSU, thank you for having me!! @Coach_Norvell @r81dugans @KeiwanRatliff @CoachYACJohnson @CoachAWilson10 @RyanBartow @CoachAdamFuller @CoachGMoss pic.twitter.com/wZNkxKiWT2
— Josh Philostin (@gocrazy_josh) January 14, 2023
Philostin is a 2024 four-star cornerback from West Palm Beach, Florida, with eight offers.
Had a great time in Tally today with the FSU family @KeiwanRatliff @Coach_Norvell @dyray22 @fsuram1 @FSUCoachJP @CoachAdamFuller @CoachAdamFuller @r81dugans @CoachYACJohnson @CoachGMoss pic.twitter.com/Fwrr2oMhm3
— Juan Berchal (@JuanBerchal) January 14, 2023
Berchal is a 2025 defensive back from Sanford, Florida, with
https://t.co/hXgd308hIy
— 5charles “CL3” lester III (@cl3slimee) January 14, 2023
Lester is a 2024 five-star cornerback from Sarasota, Florida, with 26 offers.
I had an amazing visit yesterday at Florida State I really appreciate the staff&coaches for showing so much love @FSUFootball @FSU_Recruiting @Jeremy_FSU @RWrightRivals @RyanMcVay16 @Coach_Norvell @CoachAAtkins @RyanBartow @Ryan_Vandervort @PineForestFB @fifthquartersu pic.twitter.com/BdTytImVJm
— JDaniels (@Jon_Daniels74) January 15, 2023
Daniels is a 2024 offensive tackle from Pensacola, Florida, with 23 offers.
Had an amazing time at FSU [email protected]_Norvell @CoachGMoss @KeiwanRatliff @CoachYACJohnson @FSUFootball @Jeremy_FSU #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/5Fflvfxecf
— Brandon Jacob 4⭐️ DB (@Thereallkingbj_) January 14, 2023
Jacob is a 2024 four-star defensive back from Orlando, Florida, with 17 offers.
FSU
I had an amazing junior day‼️ Thank you @Coach_Norvell @CoachAdamFuller @FSUCoachJP @RLS2294 @RyanBartow @Dussttin @ZBlostein247 pic.twitter.com/QjDAYeqEWP
— ⭐️ ™️⭐️ (@The_OfficialJJ) January 14, 2023
Johnson is the younger brother of recent FSU defensive end and NFL First Round Draft Pick Jermaine Johnson.
HAD A GREAT TIME AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY TODAY! #GoNoles @Coach_Norvell @Coach_Tokarz @Coach_Eleyssami @tramelldJones pic.twitter.com/lq954kpLUh
— Tramell Jones Jr. (@TramellJonesJr) January 14, 2023
Jones Jr. is a 2025 QB from Jacksonville, Florida, with six offers. He named FSU his leader after the visit according to Noles247.
Thoughts
There were tons more recruits on campus over the weekend. For those of you who live and die by Recruit rankings, don’t fret too much about 2024 player rankings. It’s way early in the process, and these rankings will likely change quite a bit between now and December as players visit more Camps and more information becomes available.
Often times these players visit as part of a group of players from a school, which helps the coaching staff develop relationships with those high school coaches, while also showing off the facilities to those coaches and recruits.
It’s a great time for those coaches and players to visit, with the ground-breaking for the football-only facility already taking place. FSU coaches have gotten off to a great start in the 2024 recruiting cycle with eight commits and the No. 4 recruiting class overall.
The expectation is that they should land a top-10 class for the first time since the 2017 season. Stay tuned to Chopchat for more recruiting information.