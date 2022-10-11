2024 PG Dedan Thomas Jr. Includes UCLA Men’s Basketball in Top 6

The Bruins have been named a contender for one of the top West Coast prospects in the upcoming cycle.

Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. slashed his list of programs down to six Finalists and UCLA men’s basketball made the cut, the 6-foot-1 playmaker announced Monday on Twitter. Alongside the blue and gold, the Liberty High School (NV) product named Arizona, Florida, Gonzaga, Houston and UNLV as the other finalists.

UCLA offered Thomas on June 20 – the same day as Arizona, Florida and Houston – after watching him play at the Section 7 Team Camp in Glendale, Arizona.

