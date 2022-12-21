2024 PDGA Pro Worlds Headed to Lynchburg, VA

USWDGC headed to Texas; Champions Cup remains in Georgia

The 2024 Professional Disc Golf Association Professional World Championships will be held in Lynchburg, Virginia, the sport’s governing body announced today. It will be the first ever PDGA World Championship in Virginia.

The tournament will be led by Nate Heinold, the long-time TD of the Ledgestone Open, the recently appointed TD of the Discraft Great Lakes Open, the 2023 TD of Champions Cup, and the current President of the PDGA Board of Directors. It is set to be held at two courses: New London Tech and Ivy Hill.

“The New London Tech course is a wooded course that measures 8300′ from the FPO tees and 11,500′ from the long tees,” said Heinold in a statement. “Just a short drive down the road sits Ivy Hill Golf Club, which is a new course. Ivy Hill is a beautiful facility that will host three rounds of competition for the FPO and MPO players and will be the location for the finals. Ivy HIll will be able to host nearly 4,000 spectators and is an incredible venue for spectating. The MPO layout will play 11,500′ while the FPO layout will play 9500′. The finishing 4 holes will be one of the best finishing stretches on tour. Nestled at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Ivy Hill provides significant elevation change and breathtaking views.

“Ledgestone is thrilled to be working with event partner Runk & Pratt, the City of Lynchburg and Bedford County to host the first ever PDGA World Championship in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

There had been talk that the 2024 World Championships would be headed Overseas to Europe for the first time, but the tournament would remain in the US. The timing of the 2024 Pro Worlds has not been announced, although its geographical location would suggest late summer or early fall dates.

US Women’s to Texas; Champions Cup Staying at WR Jackson

The PDGA announced the full slate of 2024 Pro and Amateur Major locations today, which included its three Open Majors: Pro Worlds; Champions Cup, which will remain in Appling, GA, at the WR Jackson course, as expected; and the US Women’s Disc Golf Championship, which will be held in Round Rock, TX, just outside of Austin.

“[The USWDGC] proposal was submitted by Mint Discs CEO Zachery Jansen and Wildflower Tour Director Krissie Fountain, with support from a bevy of well-known Athletes and tournament directors, including Des Reading, Stephanie Vincent, Andi Young, Renae Farr, and State Coordinators Mitch and Patti Justice ,” wrote the PDGA. “Seven courses are proposed for use, with the Featured FPO courses listed as Old Settlers Park and a new course at Mint Discs Headquarters.”

Jensen said in a statement that they hope to host more than 400 Athletes for the USWDGC in 2024.

As for the Champions Cup, it will remain in Georgia at the International Disc Golf Center, the home of the PDGA headquarters. “[The Champions Cup] will always take place two weeks following the Masters golf tournament, just a few miles away from the IDGC,” said the PDGA. The 2024 tournament will be held from April 25-28.

The PDGA received three bids to host the World Championships; five bids came in for the USWDGC.

2024 Amateur and Age-Based Majors

Additionally the following locales were selected for the other 2024 PDGA majors for amateurs and age protected divisions: