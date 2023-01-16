2024 Michigan ATH Gabriel Winowich commits to Rutgers Football

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound athlete Recruit plays his high school ball over at Country Day In Beverly Hills, Michigan and ranks as a 5.7, three-star Recruit per Rivals.

Rutgers Football lands their second verbal commit commitment in the class of 2024 today as athlete Gabriel Winowich made his decision public today.

As a member of the class of 2023, Winowich was ranked as a 5.7, three-star Recruit which also slotted him as the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Michigan for his recruiting class and committed to Rutgers over two other offers from Marshall and Maryland.

Winowich didn’t know a whole lot about Rutgers before the visit, but has a relative that is pretty close by that told him some things about New Jersey.

“I honestly don’t know much about the university itself,” said Winowich. “However my brother went to a prep school (Lawrenceville Prep) only about 20 minutes away. They couldn’t stop talking about how beautiful it is there, so that was very exciting to hear. I haven’t ever been there, but I am super excited to go and visit. Hopefully I can catch a game next year too.”

During Winowich’s six games as a junior, he rushed for 887 yards and averaged 9.3 yards per carry along with 12 touchdowns on the year.

