2024 LB Parker Startz Enjoys Notre Dame Stop

Parker Startz‍ made the trip down to South Bend earlier this month to see Notre Dame’s home opener against Marshall.

“It was awesome,” the 2024 Chicago linebacker told Irish Sports Daily. “Overall, it was just awesome. The atmosphere was awesome. The people there were awesome. The coaches, staff, everyone was very nice and very welcoming.”

Startz and his family were able to see what Notre Dame and the people at Notre Dame are like.

“When we first got there, we were walking to the indoor facility and some guy in a little go-cart picked us up, me and my brothers, and he took us to the facility,” the Mount Carmel defender said. “Then, we went in there, got measured for weight and height. Took a headshot.

“In the indoor facility, there was a bunch of different food, a bunch of different games. There was Madden on a PS5. There was Spikeball and Frisbee, just a bunch of awesome stuff. It was beautiful in there too and they played us some cool hype video. It was awesome. That whole indoor facility and the two football fields next to it was beautiful.”

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder had the chance to speak with Irish Director of Recruiting Chad Bowden during the visit.

They just said, ‘What’s up,'” Startz said. “He was happy I was there and hoped I had a good day and to keep in contact.

Startz also spoke with other recruiting staff.

“They were awesome,” they said. “They were definitely super friendly. They were talking to me, conversing. I felt very welcomed.”

They weren’t able to stay long enough to visit with assistant coaches.

“I saw a couple kids on Twitter who were there and met coaches after the game, but I had to leave early because my little brother had a football game,” he said. “I left at the beginning of the fourth quarter.”

Startz, who has offers from Akron, Western Michigan, Ohio and Bowling Green already, plans to stay in touch with the Irish moving forward.

He has a few other visits in mind as well.

“October 1st, I’m going to Minnesota for Minnesota’s homecoming. I’m not sure the date yet, but I’m going to get up to a Madison for a Badger team and I’m probably going to be going to Cincinnati as well.”

