2024 five-star point guard planning UNC visit

The UNC basketball program is still trying to finalize the last few pieces to its 2023 class, but in the meantime, are starting to get extremely active in the class of 2024.

One 2024 prospect that holds an offer from the Tar Heels is five-star point guard Boogie Fland. Fland is ranked as the No. 10 overall player in the class in the Rivals rankings. He is also the No. 2 overall point guard — one spot behind UNC target Elliot Cadeau.

While Fland is early in his recruitment, that Tar Heels are sticking out enough to receive a visit, he tells Rivals.

“I’m planning to visit North Carolina, Michigan and Virginia Tech.”

Fland holds offers from UNC, Auburn, UConn, Michigan, Kentucky, Kansas, Illinois, Maryland, UCLA, Villanova and more.

In June, Fland helped the US 17U basketball team win a gold medal during the FIBA ​​U17 Basketball World Cup.

Fland is from Archbishop Stepinac (NY) High School, the same high school that current guard RJ Davis is from. Cole Anthony also spent time in the New York area for high school before transferring to Oak Hill.

