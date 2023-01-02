2024 Corner Jon Mitchell Excited By Notre Dame Offer

Coming from a football family, it should be no surprise that Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin 2024 cornerback Jon Mitchell is enjoying his own recruiting success. On Thursday, the Notre Dame program extended an offer to the talented defensive back.

Mitchell had two other brothers Nic and Kris, who signed with Mississippi State and Florida International in the 2021 and 2019 recruiting classes respectively. Now it is Jon’s turn and he has already heard from several big time programs, including the recent offer from the Irish.

