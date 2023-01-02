2024 Corner Jon Mitchell Excited By Notre Dame Offer

Coming from a football family, it should be no surprise that Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin 2024 cornerback Jon Mitchell is enjoying his own recruiting success. On Thursday, the Notre Dame program extended an offer to the talented defensive back.

Mitchell had two other brothers Nic and Kris, who signed with Mississippi State and Florida International in the 2021 and 2019 recruiting classes respectively. Now it is Jon’s turn and he has already heard from several big time programs, including the recent offer from the Irish.

“The offer was extended by phone call from Coach Mike Mickens,” Mitchell explained. “I was really excited when I got the offer because I know that Notre Dame is a big time program.”

With Notre Dame throwing their hat into the ring, they are poised to compete for Mitchell’s services with a list of notable programs. So far, there are several programs making Mitchell a high priority.

“Recruiting has been going good so far,” he said. “Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt are some teams that are doing a great job so far.

“I am really just looking at how well the program has developed their players for the next level, the academics, and how well they compete,” Mitchell continued. “I’m really looking for the full package.”

With clear criteria set, Mitchell is also in no rush to make a commitment. He has a tentative timeline and a lot of research coming in the near future. More than anything, Mitchell wants to make a calm and calculated decision before pulling the trigger.

“I don’t have any date or anything for when I’m going to commit but I’m probably going to in the spring or summer,” Mitchell explained. “I definitely want to get it done before my senior season but also don ‘I don’t want to make a rushed decision.’

The 6-0, 160-pound cornerback is coming off a standout junior campaign. On the season, Mitchell recorded 37 total tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception, four pass breakups and fumble recovery in just nine games.

As a sophomore, Mitchell recorded 28 total tackles, two interceptions and broke up nine more passes.

Mitchell is considered a four-star recruit on the On3 ranking. They have him pegged as the No. 217 overall player and the No. 20 cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Mandarin star has secured several impressive offers so far. Some of the notable programs include the Irish, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Kansas and Rutgers among others.

