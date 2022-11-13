2024 center Somto Cyril currently on an official visit at Indiana – The Daily Hoosier

Class of 2024 center Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril is currently on an official visit to IU in Bloomington. He posted photos of the visit on his Instagram page.

Indiana started getting involved with Cyril over the last couple of months and offered him recently.

From Nigeria, Cyril plays for the Overtime Elite organization in Atlanta. Assistant Coach Yasir Rosemond has ties there. Cyril joined Overtime Elite as a Scholarship player, meaning that he is not paid as a professional and will thus retain his college eligibility.

According to the On3 Consensus, Cyril is a 4-star prospect, the No. 25 players in the 2024 class, and the No. 4 center.

247Sports national Analyst Eric Bossi recently described Cyril this way:

“One of the most physically imposing frontcourt players in the country regardless of class. … He is a ferocious rebounder, terrific shot blocker, runs the floor and has been developing nicely on the Offensive end of the floor,” Bossi wrote.

Through two games with Overtime Elite, Cyril’s per-40 minute numbers are 19.9 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks per game while shooting 67 percent from the field. That production has come against a mix of high school players and professionals.

IU head Coach Mike Woodson went down to Atlanta to watch Cyril play last weekend.

At 6-foot-10, and 235 pounds with a plus-seven wingspan, Cyril has a massive and imposing frame. He has taken an official to Cincinnati. Other key programs involved are Kansas, Tennessee and Michigan.

Cyril has been rumored to be open to reclassifying to the class of 2023, so the possibility exists that he could fill a need in IU’s next class set to arrive on campus. He’s also been rumored to be strongly considering the direct to the pros route.

IU has two top-25 class of 2024 prospects on campus this weekend. Cyril joins New Jersey top-5 guard Dylan Harper. By our count, they make 17 total members of the 2024 On3 Consensus top-150 who have been on the IU campus for either official or unofficial visits.

