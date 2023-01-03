2024 Center James Brown Commits To UNC Basketball – Tar Heel Times



James Brown, one of the top big men in the class of 2024, has committed to North Carolina. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound center from Chicago St. Rita’s chose the Tar Heels over Michigan State, Illinois, Notre Dame, and Missouri. Brown, ranked the No. 27 basketball Recruit in the junior class, joins Elliot Cadeau and Drake Powell on UNC’s 2024 commitment list. (Inside Carolina)



Related: Basketball Recruiting, Recruiting Board

James Brown: My Commitment to UNC is Bigger Than Basketball

James Brown: “There are so many Memories from my (recruiting) visits that I’ll cherish. But it’s time to focus on one school and that’s why…



Jarin Stevenson sets official visits, updates recruitment

Class of 2024 5-star forward Jarin Stevenson discussed his recent visits and updated his recruitment. “I’m planning on doing something with UNC, Virginia, and maybe…



Video: Coast To Coast Podcast – Looking Ahead to UNC vs. Wake; Basketball Recruiting Updates

The new year begins with a new Episode of the Coast to Coast podcast, filled with discussion of the current UNC Basketball Squad as well…



Scouting Elliot Cadeau and his fit at North Carolina

Elliot Cadeau is a throwback because he is a pure point guard who plays a pass-first style. He understands what it means to get his…

