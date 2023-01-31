2024 Broward County Prep Football and Recruiting Tracker: Patrick Stepelton Headed to Miami Hurricanes

Broward County boasts some of the best high school football in the country. Year in and year out, there are teams competing for state titles with top prospects with numerous Scholarship offers.

This page will help keep track of key Broward County news like prospects that have made a commitment, a head coach changing jobs, big game information, or any other newsworthy item.

With programs like but not limited to Saint Thomas Aquinas, Chaminade-Madonna, Cardinal Gibbons, American Heritage, Blanche Ely, Dillard, Monarch, and Stranahan, plus the unpredictability of high school football, there will be plenty of news to cover.

JANUARY 31

One of the aspects of recruiting that’s often been overlooked would be Landing preferred walk-on players. The University of Miami Landed a good player with Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons wide receiver Patrick Stepelton.

The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound receiver comes from one of the best programs in Broward County and the entire state of Florida. He will be an asset to the Hurricanes football program.

That’s especially the case with Miami’s lack of depth not only at wide receiver, but with special teams as well. Congratulations to Stepelton and good luck to him at The U.

JANUARY 24

A top defensive back from Broward County would be Semaj Jackson. He played for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas this past season, but he’s decided to make the move to Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage.

Jackson offered the following comment regarding his transfer:

“I will finish my high school academics and athletics at American Heritage Plantation. Keep an eye on me this upcoming season.”

Also, here’s the tweet he placed on his Twitter profile page:

Jackson already earned offers from Marshall, Penn State, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Jackson State, among others.

The 5-foot-10 and 170-pound prospect will be a senior this fall.

JANUARY 20

Former Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard running back Chris Johnson was rewarded for his great senior season by the Miami Herald. He was given Offensive Player of the Year for Broward County.

Johnson’s blazing speed, quickness and all-around football talents allowed him to be one of the most versatile and productive players in all of Florida, so the award was well deserved.

Johnson began to earn significant recognition from his peers, opposing high school coaches and college recruits during the past couple of seasons. For anyone who saw the young man play live, there was certainly no doubt that he deserved to be labeled a game-changer.

Johnson ended up being ranked the No. 252 prospects in America by the 247 Sports composite. They took official visits to Ole Miss, Clemson and Miami before picking the Hurricanes.

