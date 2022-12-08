2024 Bellevue four-star TE Hogan Hansen commits to Michigan football

One area where Michigan football generally hasn’t had any problem in recruiting is at the tight end position.

While the Wolverines are losing two top-flight tight ends via the NCAA transfer portal in Erick All and former four-star Louis Hansen, they have players such as four-star Colston Loveland and three-star Marlin Klein already on the roster. The offense is quite tight-end friendly, which makes Ann Arbor an attractive place for any high-end blocker-catcher types.

Such is the case for Hogan Hansen, a four-star tight end out of Bellevue (Wash.). Rated the No. 122 player in the country, regardless of position, according to 247Sports, Hansen has offers from Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Washington, Tennessee, Oregon, Colorado, and others. But he pledged to Michigan football on Thursday.

He’s the fourth pledge in the 2024 class.

Per 247Sports Analyst Brandon Huffman:

Hansen does what you want a tight end in a run-heavy offense- he opens holes, he seals off the edge when necessary and helps his back get yards when they need his block. But since it is a heavy ground game, they won’t ever get the targets or touches other tight ends in the region will get. But Hansen makes such a big impact defensively too, drawing double and even some triple teams to allow other players in the front seven to end plays. Hansen also looks like he’s gotten bigger and stronger from the spring 7v7 circuit. With all of his offers to play tight end, Hansen’s future is clearly on offense, but he makes a big impression from his edge spot.

Hansen is listed at 6-foot-6, 220-pounds and he’s the third four-star in the Wolverines’ 2024 class, with Overseas player, Manuel Beigel, being the only outlier to this point.