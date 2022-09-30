2024 5-star big man Flory Bidunga to visit for Hoosier Hysteria – The Daily Hoosier

His recruitment was relatively quiet until recently, but the highest ranked player in the state in the junior class is starting to explore his options in person. Up next will be Indiana.

Class of 2024 5-star big man Flory Bidunga will visit Indiana the weekend of Hoosier Hysteria, Oct. 7, he tells The Daily Hoosier.

Two weeks ago, IU sent its full staff to watch Bidunga work out with his Kokomo HS teammates, a clear signal that head Coach Mike Woodson wanted to make a run at the fast rising star from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Bidunga just moved to the US a year ago as part of the international program, and he has rapidly ascended to become one of the top prospects in the country.

Playing for Indiana Elite on the Adidas circuit, Bidunga played a critical role in helping his 16U team win the adidas 3SSB Championship

Bidunga is a 5-star prospect, and ranked No. 4 in his class according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-10 Bidunga has completed other visits recently, including Purdue, Michigan and Butler.

