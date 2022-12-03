2024 5 Recruit Allie Ziebell commits to UConn Women’s basketball

UConn Women’s basketball picked up its first 2024 commitment: Allie Ziebell, a guard rated by ESPN as the No. 5 players in the class of 2024.

Ziebell, a 5-foot-10 product of Neenah, Wisconsin, received an offer from the Huskies in August and visited along with the team’s 2023 commits at First Night in October. She never publicly announced a list of finalists. She plays for Neenah High School and Wisconsin Flight Elite on the EYBL circuit.

Ziebell is an elite, off-ball scoring guard. She doesn’t necessarily look the part but just finds ways to score as a smart, crafty player. Ziebell possesses impressive court vision and can get wherever she wants to on the court with and without the ball. She’s tough when driving to the rim but can also pull up and hit shots from the outside.

During Nike Nationals this summer in Chicago, Ziebell had one sequence where she tried to drive to the rim but got stopped and instead of forcing up a shot, she backed out, pulled up, and drained a three. UConn Graduate Assistant Kiki Russell spent some time watching Ziebell’s final game in Chicago while Wisconsin and Marquette both looked on as well.

Per Synergy, Ziebell was the most efficient scorer in the EBYL circuit this summer at 1.13 points per possession.

The Girls EYBL wrapped up at Nike Nationals almost two weeks ago. Here’s a look back at this season’s most efficient scorers. pic.twitter.com/qaqcibmV8j — Synergy Basketball (@SynergySST) July 28, 2022

Ziebell will join a backcourt in the fall of 2024 that is projected to feature then-seniors Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme, junior Inês Bettencourt and sophomores KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade and Qadence Samuels. Paige Bueckers and Nika Mühl will also have Eligibility remaining if they choose to return to UConn for a fifth season.