2024 4-star, top 50 PF Aiden Sherrell includes MSU basketball in top 8 list

Michigan State basketball is one of eight schools still in the running for an elite power forward prospect in the 2024 class.

Four-star power forward Aiden Sherrell of Phoenix released his top eight schools list on Saturday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was joined by Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Oklahoma, Arizona State and UNLV.

Sherrell Ranks as the No. 6 power forward and No. 41 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 4 players from Arizona.

Michigan State has already extended Sherrell an offer, and is one of 19 schools to do so, according to 247Sports.

