2024 4-Star RB Jordan Washington Picks Arizona Football

Starting to put effort towards the recruiting class of 2024, Arizona Football has received a commitment from 4-star running back, Jordan Washington.

Arizona Football may be putting its final touches on the recruiting class for 2023; however, that doesn’t mean that Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats are not focusing on the class of 2024.

Making news on Thursday afternoon, Arizona Landed its second commitment in the class of 2024, adding four-star running back, Jordan Washington.

Announcing his commitment via social media, Washington picked the Wildcats despite receiving interest from Oregon, Fresno State, Colorado State, Washington State, and Hawaii among others.

A high-level prospect in the class of 2024, Jordan is a steadily-rising Offensive prospect that hails from Jordan High School in Long Beach, CA.

Standing 5-feet-10-inches and weighing 170 pounds, Jordan Washington will add immediate depth and talent to the backfield for Arizona Football.

Year two proved to many prospects that Jedd Fisch can put together a high-powered offense, and it appears that recruits are starting to take notice.

In the class of 2023, the Wildcats went defensive-heavy, adding several transfers from the portal, as well as a healthy mix of high school players. But on offense, the Wildcats did add quite a few solid athletes.

Joining fellow 2024 Offensive commit Brandon Phelps, Jordan is a two-sport standout with great speed, instincts, and playmaking ability. Overall, he is explosive and is a threat to score every time he touches the football.

This is a player that could have a big impact with the Wildcats and is a great addition to the class of 2024! Here is just a small preview of what we could see in Tucson!

