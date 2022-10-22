2024 4-star forward Darren Harris commits to Duke men’s basketball

Just like that, another top Recruit is on his way to Durham.

In a live YouTube stream Saturday afternoon, four-star wing Darren Harris out of Paul VI Catholic announced his commitment to head Coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils after his graduation in 2024. The Fairfax, Va., native chose Duke ahead of the likes of Maryland, Miami and Ohio State, and marks the first official commitment of Scheyer’s third class.

“Their culture really stood out to me,” Harris said of his decision. “The way they play is different from any other school.”

Standing at 6-foot-6, 195 pounds, Harris is a powerful and talented small forward with a high shooting accuracy. This ability will likely be the greatest asset Scheyer sees in the current high school junior, but Harris has also been highly touted for his passing ability and use of his physical build to carve paths for himself to the rim. He is the No. 45 Recruit in the class of 2024 and the top prospect in the state of Virginia.

A product of Paul VI, Harris becomes the third Blue Devil in recent memory to transition to Duke from the school, joining the likes of 2021-22 standout and New York Knicks guard Trevor Keels and current Captain Jeremy Roach. Harris made his official visit to Duke Oct. 14, announcing his commitment just more than a week later.

