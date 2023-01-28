2023’s top 25 classes Entering National Signing Day

25. Michigan State Spartans

247Sports Composite points: 220.95

Total commits: 15

The word: Mel Tucker and the Spartans took a portal-heavy approach this cycle, signing almost as many transfers (12) as high school players.

24. Texas Tech Red Raiders

247Sports Composite points: 221.75

Total commits: 26

The word: Banking off last season’s success that included a Bowl win over Ole Miss to cap things off, the Red Raiders signed an expansive class of 26 players and filled needs ahead of what should be a competitive Big 12 title race next fall.

23. Nebraska Huskers

247Sports Composite points: 223.23

Total commits: 26

The word: He didn’t have much time to put his guys in place, but Nebraska first-year Coach Matt Rhule is confident his first partial recruiting class at Nebraska will bring immediate help to a program in need of assistance in several spots. Grabbing former Georgia and LSU tight end Arik Gilbert from the Portal is a unique addition.

22. Arkansas Razorbacks

247Sports Composite points: 226.17

Total commits: 20

The word: Arkansas worked hard to salvage a top-25 class, despite multiple coaching staff departures — defensive coordinator Barry Odom to UNLV and tight ends Coach Dowell Loggains to South Carolina — and three decommitments leading into the Early Signing Period. And even with OC Kendal Briles heading to TCU this month, Arkansas made a quick hire of Dan Enos to call plays and didn’t lose ground.

21. Utah Utes

247Sports Composite points: 232.43

Total commits: 20

The word: Coming off the program’s second consecutive Pac-12 Championship and berth in the Rose Bowl, Kyle Whittingham reloaded with a healthy class that’s balanced on both sides of the football.

20. Florida State Seminoles

247Sports Composite points: 233.92

Total commits: 17

The word:Holding onto five-star wideout Hykeem Williams during the Early Signing Period was huge for the Seminoles, especially after losing Travis Hunter in a similar setting last cycle. Florida State also made quite the splash last month when the Seminoles picked up a commitment from elite tight end Jaheim Bell, who gave the program their seventh of many transfer additions.