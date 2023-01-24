2023 USA Fellows revealed, including these inspiring talents

The 2023 USA Fellows have been Revealed today (24 January), 45 creatives awarded an unrestricted $50,000 Fellowship by Chicago-based arts funding organization United States Artists (USA). The annual Fellowships span ten categories – from Architecture & Design to Writing – and reward those who have significantly contributed to the United States’ creative landscape and are living and working in the country. The financial award is intended to allow the creatives to further their own opportunities.

Here, we reveal the four 2023 USA Fellows honored for making a difference in the fields of design and architecture.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button