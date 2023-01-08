2023 Tournament of Champions: Xander Schauffele withdraws from Kapalua field with back injury

Xander Schauffele withdrew from the 2023 Tournament of Champions Friday Midway through his second round at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. Citing some back discomfort earlier in the week, the pain eventually took over and forced him out of the tournament.

The 2019 Champion was visibly uncomfortable throughout the duration of his first round before ultimately signing for a 3-under 70 but was hopeful some overnight work would allow him to see the finish line. Attempting to play through the pain and swinging at only 80%, Schauffele was unable to take anymore. Calling it quits on the ninth hole of his second round, Schauffele will look to heal up his back before a big West Coast swing in the continental United States.

Schauffele is currently committed to play in The American Express the week of January 16th in what would be his first start in Palm Springs since 2017. Not labeled as an elevated event on the PGA Tour’s new playing schedule, The American Express would count as one of the three tournaments Schauffele is required to play in in addition to the 13 elevated events.

The 29-year-old is expected to get an MRI this upcoming week to pinpoint the problem area in his back. Once adequately diagnosed, the world No. 6 should be back on his feet quickly after coming into 2023 having won three times in his last 12 starts on the PGA Tour in 2022.