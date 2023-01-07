2023 Tournament of Champions leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 3 on Saturday

Collin Morikawa, a man who did not win in 2022, finds himself alone atop the Leaderboard halfway through the 2023 Tournament of Championship. Signing for rounds of 64-66, the two-time major Champion stands at 16 under and just off the pace of the PGA Tour scoring record (-34) which tumbled at this very tournament a year ago.

Adding a putting Coach and a short-game specialist to his team during the offseason, Morikawa has married his world-class iron play with some Splendid holing abilities around Kapalua. The 25-year-old will need to keep his foot on the gas over the weekend as a murderer’s row of contenders are hot on his heels.

Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler and Texas Open Winner JJ Spaun head into the weekend as Morikawa’s closest pursuer at 14 under. Scheffler continues to Hang around and is in with a chance to return to world No. 1 should he finish in a two-way tie for third or better.

2016 Champion Jordan Spieth is firmly in contention as well at 13 under and is followed closely by Tom Kim at 12 under. Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm round out those within five strokes of the lead in what should be an exciting final 36 holes in Maui.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports will be keeping track of everything with live updates and analysis throughout Round 3 of the 2023 Tournament of Champions on Saturday.