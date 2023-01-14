2023 too-early Big Ten football power rankings

The 2022 college football season came to a close last week, when Georgia resoundingly defeated TCU, 65-7. The Big Ten had two representatives in the College Football Playoff semifinals — Michigan and Ohio State — yet both lost close games in the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl, respectively.

Meanwhile, Penn State handily beat Utah in the Rose Bowl, and Wisconsin took down Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Minnesota beat Syracuse, Maryland beat NC State, Iowa beat Kentucky, while Illinois and Purdue lost their matchups. Indiana, MSU, Northwestern, Rutgers, and Nebraska did not play in Bowl games.

But, 2023 is a new season and anything can happen. Here are our way-too-early power rankings for next year, which will be revised again during spring ball.