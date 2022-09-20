2023 Tennessee Football Schedule Announced

A season-opener in Nashville against ACC foe Virginia and home tilts against South Carolina, Texas A&M and Georgia highlight the 2023 Tennessee football schedule, as the Southeastern Conference unveiled the full slate of games on Tuesday night.

The Volunteers open a season in Nissan Stadium for the third time on Sept. 2 in what will be the first meeting between UT and Virginia since the 1991 Sugar Bowl. The two programs worked together with the Nashville Sports Council, and Tennessee will serve as the designated home team.

Tennessee hosts seven games in Neyland Stadium in 2023, a home schedule that kicks off on Sept. 9 against Austin Peay. It will be the first matchup between the Vols and Governors since the 2013 season opener.

A week later on Sept. 16, Tennessee once again opens SEC play on the road against Florida in Gainesville.

Sept. 23 launches a two-week stretch of home games as UTSA visits Neyland Stadium followed by the Vols’ SEC home opener against South Carolina on Sept. 30. The Roadrunners and UT have never met on the gridiron.

An Oct. 7 open date precedes, Tennessee’s SEC West home cross-divisional game against Texas A&M on Oct. 14. The Aggies won the only meeting between the teams in Knoxville during the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season.

October’s slate continues with back-to-back significant road games at Alabama on Oct. 21 and at Kentucky on Oct. 28.

The Vols will play three of their final four contests in Neyland Stadium. UConn and Tennessee face off for the first time on Nov. 14. After a Nov. 11 road Matchup at Missouri, the Vols welcome Georgia (Nov. 18) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 25) to Neyland Stadium.

The Nov. 18 contest against Georgia is the latest calendar date between the two teams since the scoreless tie on Nov. 21, 1906, in Athens. It will be just the 10th meeting between the Bulldogs and Vols in the month of November.

The full 2023 schedule can be viewed here.

Fans interested in season tickets for the 2023 season can fill out this interest form and a member of the Tennessee Athletics Department will contact you.