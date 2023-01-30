2023 Tar Heels commit makes climb in rankings

We are still months away from the start of the 2023 college football season and for the North Carolina Tar Heels, they are hoping to improve on what was a 9-5 last season.

Mack Brown’s Tar Heels started 9-1 before losing four-straight games. But there were some bright spots and now going into 2023, the Tar Heels are hoping to build on that, especially on offense.

But before we get to training camp and the actual season, the Tar Heels are wrapping up their 2023 recruiting class. And one Recruit has seen a big jump in rankings by 247Sports.

Wide receiver Chris Culliver jumped into the Top 247 and is now ranked No. 117 overall. He’s the highest-ranked player in North Carolina’s 2023 class which Ranks No. 27 overall.

The 6-foot-3, 174-pound Culliver is a North Carolina native who picked the Tar Heels over 16 other offers.

He joins a UNC offense that will be without Josh Downs and Antoine Green but does return some players that saw action last year. There could be a chance for Culliver to make an impression early and win over quarterback Drake Maye as a go-to target in the offense.

