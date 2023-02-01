2023 Super Bowl rosters: Where the Eagles and Chiefs played college football

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12. There are 105 former college football players between the two rosters.

Oklahoma is the most represented FBS school with six players, while FCS and DII football combined have eight players.

Here is how the rosters break down:

All roster information is as of Jan. 31, 2023

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Kansas City Chiefs

Active Roster

Player Number Position College Nick Allegretti 73 G Illinois Blake Bell 81 YOU Oklahoma Nick Bolton 32 LB Missouri Orlando Brown 57 T Oklahoma Shane Buechele 12 QB SMU Michael Burton 45 FB Rutgers Deon Bush 26 DB Miami (FL) Harrison Butker 7 Q Georgia Tech Leo Chenal 54 LB Badger State Frank Clark 55 DE Michigan Jack Cochrane 43 LB South Dakota Bryan Cook 6 S Cincinnati Mike Danna 51 DE Michigan Carlos Dunlap 8 DE Florida Jody Fortson 88 YOU Valdosta State Willie Gay 50 LB Mississippi State Noah Gray 83 YOU Duke Mecole Hardman 17 WR Georgia Darius Harris 47 LB Middle Tennessee Chad Henne 4 QB Michigan Malik Herring 94 DE Georgia Creed Humphrey 52 C Oklahoma Nazeeh Johnson 13 S Marshall Chris Jones 95 DT Mississippi State Ronald Jones 2 RB USC Joshua Kaindoh 59 DE Florida State George Karlaftis 56 DE Purdue Travis Kelce 87 YOU Cincinnati Darian Kinnard 75 T Kentucky Patrick Mahomes 15 QB Texas Tech Trent McDuffie 21 CB Washington Jerick McKinnon 1 RB Georgia Southern Skye Moore 24 WR Western Michigan Lucas Niang 67 OL TCU Derrick Nnadi 91 DT Florida State Isiah Pacheco 10 RB Rutgers Justin Reid 20 S Stanford Khalen Saunders 99 DT Western Illinois Trey Smith 65 OL Tennessee JuJu Smith-Schuster 9 WR USC L’Jarius Sneed 38 CB Louisiana Tech Juan Thornhill 22 S Virginia Joe Thuney 62 OL NC State Kadarius Toney 19 WR Florida Tommy Townsend 5 P Florida Marquez Valdes-Scantling 11 WR South Florida Prince Tega Wanogho 70 T Auburn Jaylen Watson 35 CB Washington State Justin Watson 84 WR Penn Brandon Williams 66 DT Missouri Southern Joshua Williams 23 DB Fayetteville State James Winchester 41 LS Oklahoma Andrew Wylie 77 G Eastern Michigan

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Philadelphia Eagles

Active Roster

Player Number Position College Reed Blankenship 32 S Middle Tennessee Ian Book 19 QB Notre Dame James Bradberry 24 CB Samford AJ Brown 11 WR Be Miss Grant Calcaterra 81 YOU SMU Britain Covey 18 WR Utah Fletcher Cox 91 DT Mississippi State Jordan Davis 90 DT Georgia Nakobe Dean 17 LB Georgia Landon Dickerson 69 G Alabama Andre Dillard 77 T Washington State Jack Driscoll 63 T/G Auburn TJ Edwards 57 LB Badger State Jake Elliott 4 Q Memphis Christian Ellis 53 LB Idaho Marcus Epps 22 S Wyoming Kenneth Gainwell 14 RB Memphis CJ Gardner-Johnson 23 S Florida Dallas Goedert 88 YOU South Dakota State Brandon Graham 55 DE Michigan Javon Hargrave 97 DT South Carolina State Jalen Hurts 1 QB Oklahoma Josh Jobe 28 CB Alabama Lane Johnson 65 T Oklahoma Kyron Johnson 58 LB Kansas Patrick Johnson 48 LB Tulane Linval Joseph 72 DT East Carolina Cam Jurgens 51 C/G Nebraska Jason Kelce 62 C Cincinnati Brett Kern 13 P Toledo Rick Lovato 45 LS Old Dominion Avonte Maddox 29 CB Pittsburgh Jordan Bat* 68 T AS Zech McPhearson 27 CB Texas Tech Gardner Minshew 10 QB Washington State Zach Pascal 3 WR Old Dominion Robert Quinn 98 DE North Carolina Haason Reddick 7 LB Temple Miles Sanders 26 RB Penn State Boston Scott 35 RB Louisiana Tech Josiah Scott 33 CB Michigan State Trey Sermon 34 RB Ohio State Isaac Seumalo 56 G Oregon State Josh Sills 61 G Oklahoma State Darius Slay 2 CB Mississippi State DeVonta Smith 6 WR Alabama Jack Stoll 89 YOU Nebraska Ndamukong Suh 74 DT Nebraska Josh Sweat 94 DE Florida State K’Von Wallace 42 S Clemson Quez Watkins 16 WR Southern Miss Kyzir White 43 LB West Virginia Milton Williams 93 DT Louisiana Tech

*Jordan Mailata previously played rugby in Australia before being recruited to the NFL through their International Player Pathway Program.

Breakdown by college

Here are all the schools with at least two players or more:

Number of players College 6 Oklahoma 4 Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi State 3 Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Nebraska, Washington State 2 Auburn, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion, Rutgers, SMU, Texas Tech, USC, Wisconsin

Breakdown by conference

Here are all the conferences represented at least two times or more:

Number of players Conference 20 SEC 16 Big Ten 13 Big 12 11 ACC, American 9 Pac-12 8 C-USA 3 MAC, MVC (FCS) 2 Sun Belt

FCS and DII breakdown

Here are all the FCS schools represented:

COLLEGE CONFERENCE Samford SoCon South Carolina State MEAC South Dakota MVC South Dakota State MVC Western Illinois MVC

Here are all the DII schools represented: