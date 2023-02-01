2023 Super Bowl rosters: Where the Eagles and Chiefs played college football
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12. There are 105 former college football players between the two rosters.
Oklahoma is the most represented FBS school with six players, while FCS and DII football combined have eight players.
Here is how the rosters break down:
All roster information is as of Jan. 31, 2023
Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Kansas City Chiefs
Active Roster
|Player
|Number
|Position
|College
|Nick Allegretti
|73
|G
|Illinois
|Blake Bell
|81
|YOU
|Oklahoma
|Nick Bolton
|32
|LB
|Missouri
|Orlando Brown
|57
|T
|Oklahoma
|Shane Buechele
|12
|QB
|SMU
|Michael Burton
|45
|FB
|Rutgers
|Deon Bush
|26
|DB
|Miami (FL)
|Harrison Butker
|7
|Q
|Georgia Tech
|Leo Chenal
|54
|LB
|Badger State
|Frank Clark
|55
|DE
|Michigan
|Jack Cochrane
|43
|LB
|South Dakota
|Bryan Cook
|6
|S
|Cincinnati
|Mike Danna
|51
|DE
|Michigan
|Carlos Dunlap
|8
|DE
|Florida
|Jody Fortson
|88
|YOU
|Valdosta State
|Willie Gay
|50
|LB
|Mississippi State
|Noah Gray
|83
|YOU
|Duke
|Mecole Hardman
|17
|WR
|Georgia
|Darius Harris
|47
|LB
|Middle Tennessee
|Chad Henne
|4
|QB
|Michigan
|Malik Herring
|94
|DE
|Georgia
|Creed Humphrey
|52
|C
|Oklahoma
|Nazeeh Johnson
|13
|S
|Marshall
|Chris Jones
|95
|DT
|Mississippi State
|Ronald Jones
|2
|RB
|USC
|Joshua Kaindoh
|59
|DE
|Florida State
|George Karlaftis
|56
|DE
|Purdue
|Travis Kelce
|87
|YOU
|Cincinnati
|Darian Kinnard
|75
|T
|Kentucky
|Patrick Mahomes
|15
|QB
|Texas Tech
|Trent McDuffie
|21
|CB
|Washington
|Jerick McKinnon
|1
|RB
|Georgia Southern
|Skye Moore
|24
|WR
|Western Michigan
|Lucas Niang
|67
|OL
|TCU
|Derrick Nnadi
|91
|DT
|Florida State
|Isiah Pacheco
|10
|RB
|Rutgers
|Justin Reid
|20
|S
|Stanford
|Khalen Saunders
|99
|DT
|Western Illinois
|Trey Smith
|65
|OL
|Tennessee
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|9
|WR
|USC
|L’Jarius Sneed
|38
|CB
|Louisiana Tech
|Juan Thornhill
|22
|S
|Virginia
|Joe Thuney
|62
|OL
|NC State
|Kadarius Toney
|19
|WR
|Florida
|Tommy Townsend
|5
|P
|Florida
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|11
|WR
|South Florida
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|70
|T
|Auburn
|Jaylen Watson
|35
|CB
|Washington State
|Justin Watson
|84
|WR
|Penn
|Brandon Williams
|66
|DT
|Missouri Southern
|Joshua Williams
|23
|DB
|Fayetteville State
|James Winchester
|41
|LS
|Oklahoma
|Andrew Wylie
|77
|G
|Eastern Michigan
Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Philadelphia Eagles
Active Roster
|Player
|Number
|Position
|College
|Reed Blankenship
|32
|S
|Middle Tennessee
|Ian Book
|19
|QB
|Notre Dame
|James Bradberry
|24
|CB
|Samford
|AJ Brown
|11
|WR
|Be Miss
|Grant Calcaterra
|81
|YOU
|SMU
|Britain Covey
|18
|WR
|Utah
|Fletcher Cox
|91
|DT
|Mississippi State
|Jordan Davis
|90
|DT
|Georgia
|Nakobe Dean
|17
|LB
|Georgia
|Landon Dickerson
|69
|G
|Alabama
|Andre Dillard
|77
|T
|Washington State
|Jack Driscoll
|63
|T/G
|Auburn
|TJ Edwards
|57
|LB
|Badger State
|Jake Elliott
|4
|Q
|Memphis
|Christian Ellis
|53
|LB
|Idaho
|Marcus Epps
|22
|S
|Wyoming
|Kenneth Gainwell
|14
|RB
|Memphis
|CJ Gardner-Johnson
|23
|S
|Florida
|Dallas Goedert
|88
|YOU
|South Dakota State
|Brandon Graham
|55
|DE
|Michigan
|Javon Hargrave
|97
|DT
|South Carolina State
|Jalen Hurts
|1
|QB
|Oklahoma
|Josh Jobe
|28
|CB
|Alabama
|Lane Johnson
|65
|T
|Oklahoma
|Kyron Johnson
|58
|LB
|Kansas
|Patrick Johnson
|48
|LB
|Tulane
|Linval Joseph
|72
|DT
|East Carolina
|Cam Jurgens
|51
|C/G
|Nebraska
|Jason Kelce
|62
|C
|Cincinnati
|Brett Kern
|13
|P
|Toledo
|Rick Lovato
|45
|LS
|Old Dominion
|Avonte Maddox
|29
|CB
|Pittsburgh
|Jordan Bat*
|68
|T
|AS
|Zech McPhearson
|27
|CB
|Texas Tech
|Gardner Minshew
|10
|QB
|Washington State
|Zach Pascal
|3
|WR
|Old Dominion
|Robert Quinn
|98
|DE
|North Carolina
|Haason Reddick
|7
|LB
|Temple
|Miles Sanders
|26
|RB
|Penn State
|Boston Scott
|35
|RB
|Louisiana Tech
|Josiah Scott
|33
|CB
|Michigan State
|Trey Sermon
|34
|RB
|Ohio State
|Isaac Seumalo
|56
|G
|Oregon State
|Josh Sills
|61
|G
|Oklahoma State
|Darius Slay
|2
|CB
|Mississippi State
|DeVonta Smith
|6
|WR
|Alabama
|Jack Stoll
|89
|YOU
|Nebraska
|Ndamukong Suh
|74
|DT
|Nebraska
|Josh Sweat
|94
|DE
|Florida State
|K’Von Wallace
|42
|S
|Clemson
|Quez Watkins
|16
|WR
|Southern Miss
|Kyzir White
|43
|LB
|West Virginia
|Milton Williams
|93
|DT
|Louisiana Tech
*Jordan Mailata previously played rugby in Australia before being recruited to the NFL through their International Player Pathway Program.
Breakdown by college
Here are all the schools with at least two players or more:
|Number of players
|College
|6
|Oklahoma
|4
|Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi State
|3
|Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Nebraska, Washington State
|2
|Auburn, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion, Rutgers, SMU, Texas Tech, USC, Wisconsin
Breakdown by conference
Here are all the conferences represented at least two times or more:
|Number of players
|Conference
|20
|SEC
|16
|Big Ten
|13
|Big 12
|11
|ACC, American
|9
|Pac-12
|8
|C-USA
|3
|MAC, MVC (FCS)
|2
|Sun Belt
FCS and DII breakdown
Here are all the FCS schools represented:
|COLLEGE
|CONFERENCE
|Samford
|SoCon
|South Carolina State
|MEAC
|South Dakota
|MVC
|South Dakota State
|MVC
|Western Illinois
|MVC
Here are all the DII schools represented:
|College
|Conference
|Fayetteville State
|The CIA
|Missouri Southern
|MIA
|Valdosta State
|Gulf South