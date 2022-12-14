The Missouri Valley Conference will conduct its 33rd St. Louis-based postseason men’s basketball Championship when the State Farm MVC Tournament takes the Hardwood at Enterprise Center, on March 2-5, 2023. The State Farm MVC Tournament — also known uniquely as ” Arch Madness” to Valley fans — will be played at Enterprise Center and feature a 12-team field for the first time in the event’s history. With 33-straight years at the same neutral site, Arch Madness is the second-longest neutral site tenured Collegiate tourney in the nation.

2023 State Farm MVC Basketball all-session tournament tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16.

Friday, Dec. 16

• 10 am CT at the Enterprise Center box office and on TicketMaster (www.ticketmaster.com)

All-session tickets (11 games) are $175. Single-session/single-game tickets are currently not available.

MVC fans can also contact their institutional ticket offices to purchase discounted tickets prior to Jan. 17.

Tournament Game Times (All times CST):

Session I — Thursday, March 2 — 12 pm & 30 minutes after Game 1 ends.

Session II — Thursday, March 2 — 6 pm & 30 minutes after Game 3 ends.

Session III — Friday, March 3 — 12 pm & 30 minutes after Game 5 ends.

Session IV — Friday, March 3 — 6 pm & 30 minutes after Game 7 ends.

Session V — Saturday, March 4 — 2:30 pm & 30 minutes after Game 9 ends.

Session VI — Sunday, March 5 — 1 p.m

The MVC Fan Hangout will be at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis (open before and after games).

Opening Round pairings to be announced Feb. 27. Times subject to change.