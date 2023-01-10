2023 Sony Open In Honolulu

HONOLULU, HAWAII – JANUARY 16: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan shakes hands with Russell Henley of the … [+] The United States is on the 18th green after winning in a one-hole playoff during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

The second PGA Tour event to tee off in 2023 continues in Hawaii with the Sony Open in Honolulu. Thirteen Golfers from last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui will also tee it up at Waialae Country Club this week. The four leading favorites with odds to win the Sony Open of +1600 or less include Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama.

Odds to Win 2023 Sony Open

The 144 player field includes 10 ranked in the top-35 of the world golf rankings, and the leading favorites to win are listed below. That includes No. 15 Jordan Spieth, the Face of FanDuel’s Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Sports Golf Products. Spieth has not played in the Sony Open since 2019, and his best finish was 3rd place in 2017 shooting -19 under par. Hideki Matsuyama (-23) won last year’s Sony Open in a playoff over Russell Henley.

Yet 20-year-old South Korean Kim Joo-hyung, also known as Tom Kim, is the betting favorite to win in his Sony Open debut. Kim is already a 2-time PGA Tour Winner and ranked No. 14 in the world after sitting at No. 72 Entering the PGA Championship last May. But since the PGA Tour first came to Waialae in 1965, Russell Henley became the first debutant to win the event in 2013.

Types of bets and how to read the odds

Tom Kim (+1100)

Sungjae Im (+1200)

Jordan Spieth (+1500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+1600)

Russell Henley, Brian Harman (+2100)

Tom Hoge, Corey Connors (+2200)

Cameron Davis (+2900)

Taylor Montgomery (+3100)

Billy Horschel (+3200)

Adam Scott (+3300)

KH Lee and Keegan Bradley (+3400)

Keith Mitchell, Si Woo Kim and Maverick McNealy (+3700)

JJ Spaun (+4000)

Sungjae Im, of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the … [+] Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Matt York) AP

Popular Types of Golf Betting Odds

Winner: Bet on who will win this week’s PGA tour event

Bet on who will win this week’s PGA tour event Finishing Position Odds: Bet on a golfer to finish in the top 5, top 10, or top 20 in this week’s golf tournament

Bet on a golfer to finish in the top 5, top 10, or top 20 in this week’s golf tournament Round Leader Betting: Golf odds are who will win the first round, second round, third round, and fourth round separately.

Golf odds are who will win the first round, second round, third round, and fourth round separately. Golf Matchup Betting: Prop bets on which golfer will finish better in the tournament head to head between the two Golfers listed for each matchup.

Notable golf tournament match-ups:

Tom Kim (-148) vs Jordan Spieth (+116)

Sungjae Im (-190) vs Hideki Matsuyama (+148)

Sungjae Im (-126) vs Tom Kim (-102)

Jordan Spieth (-126) vs Hideki Matsuyama (-102)

Brian Harman (-126) vs Corey Connors (+102)

Russell Henley (-126) vs Tom Hoge (+102)

Maverick McNealy (-118) vs Cameron Davis (-108)

Golf Picks and Stats

While the leading favorites generate more of the bets and money to win, there are dozens of other contenders and dark horses capable of challenging for a win and top finishing position.

Fanshare Sports notes that Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Russell Henley, Brian Harman and Corey Connors and drawing the most Buzz and interest in daily Fantasy golf with correlated betting interest.

Rick Gehman provides more Fantasy golf Picks and projections for Golf Digest with stats and correlated betting interest.

Justin Ray of the Twenty First Group and golf contributor to The Athletic and PGA Tour notes that since the beginning of the 2017-18 season, 32.3 percent of courses played on TOUR have been under 7,100 yards on the scorecard. The short, tight, positional 7,044 yard par 70 course at Waialae Country Club fits the profile. The course favors accurate hitters off the tee and solid approach players who can hit smaller greens. Eight of the last nine winners at the Sony Open played the previous week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Also, of the 51 players the last 2 years to make it up in both events, 42 (82%) went on to make the cut at Waialae.

These are the Strokes Gained: Approach leaders over their last 24 rounds, and other stats for reference from the research and staff of the Action Network.

Tom Kim (+29.7) Tom Hoge (+26.4) Russell Knox (+21.2) Brian Harman (+18.9) Corey Conners (+15.9)

Here are some players and Picks to win the 2023 Sony Open from leading golf experts, analysts and handicappers.

Ben Coley, SportingLife – Brian Harman, Cam Davis

Matt Vincenzi, Action Network – Corey Connors, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

Rob Bolton, PGA Tour (Power Rankings) – Tom Kim, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth, Corey Connors, Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

The data golf pre-tournament model projects Sungjae Im (7.2%), Brian Harman (5.3%), Tom Kim (5.1%) and Russell Henley (4.0%) with the best chances to win the Sony Open.

For golf fans and bettors projecting top finishing position, those four Golfers are given a 78-83% chance to make the cut, 42-53% chance to finish top-20 and 26-36% chance to finish top-10. FanDuel Sportsbook top-5 finish odds rank Kim (+290), Im (+320), Spieth (+360), Matsuyama (+360), Harman (+390), Henley (+500) and Connors (+500) as the favourites.

