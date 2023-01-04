2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions tee times, TV coverage, viewer’s guide | Golf News and Tour Information
The PGA Tour resumes its 2022-23 season this week in Hawaii with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which celebrates its 25th year in Maui by featuring a lineup including 17 of the top 20 players in the World Ranking.
Along with tournament winners from 2022, this year’s 39-player TOC field is made up of the top 30 from last season’s final FedEx Cup points list. This week’s event is also the first of 17 “elevated” events on the PGA Tour in 2023, with prize money payouts of at least $15 million.
This week also marks the return of Will Zalatoris, who has been out since withdrawing from the BMW Championship in August due to herniated discs in his back. A week before, Zalatoris had claimed his main PGA Tour win at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Among the others making the trip to Maui this week are Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Tom Kim.
Will this year’s Sentry TOC head to a playoff? Two of the last three editions have gone to extra holes, and last year’s almost did as well when Rahm just missed an eagle try on the 72nd hole. Cameron Smith came out on top shooting a PGA Tour-record 34-under 258 total for the week.
The Winner on Sunday will receive 550 FedEx Cup points and a $2.7 million first-place Prize money payout from the $15 million purse.
Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 6-10 pm EST. Coverage on Saturday runs from 4-6 pm on NBC and then 6-8 pm on the Golf Channel.
PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place on ESPN+ from 2:15-6 pm EST on Thursday and Friday, with additional Featured Group/Hole coverage from 6-10 pm On Saturday and Sunday, PGA Tour Live streaming coverage airs from 12:45- 4 pm EST, with Featured Group/Hole coverage running from 4-8 pm
Find all live PGA Tour scoring data here.
2:30 pm — Adam Svensson
2:35 pm — Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
2:45 pm — Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie
2:55 pm — Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa
3:05 pm — Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama
3:15 pm — Cameron Young, Sam Burns
3:25 pm — Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala
3:35 pm — Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm
3:50 pm — Trey Mullinax, JJ Spaun
4 pm — KH Lee, Chad Ramey
4:10 pm — Aaron Wise, Russell Henley
4:20 pm — JT Poston, Corey Conners
4:30 pm — Brian Harman, Luke List
4:40 pm — Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel
4:55 pm — Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley
5:05 pm — Sungjae Im, Max Homa
5:15 pm — Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
5:25 pm — Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim
5:35 pm — Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm
5:45 pm — Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
