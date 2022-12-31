2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Full Field: 17 Players in World Top 20 Set to Compete in Kapalua

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is loaded, as 39 players are set to compete, including 17 of the current top 20 players in the world.

A new year is upon us, and that means the golf world will shift to Maui for the annual event at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Each player who won a 2022 tournament, plus players who cracked the top 30 in the FedEx Cup playoffs, are eligible for the field.

Three of last year’s major-championship winners are slated to compete: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick. Cam Smith joined LIV Golf shortly after winning the British Open and is no longer a member of the PGA Tour.

