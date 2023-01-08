2023 Sentry TOC purse: Payout information, winner’s share
Getty Images
The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the first “elevated” event on the PGA Tour’s schedule this year — and boy, is it lucrative for the 39 players competing at Kapalua this week.
The Winner will take home a whopping $2.7 million check — that’s equal to the winner’s checks for both the Masters (won by Scottie Scheffler) and the PGA Championship (won by Justin Thomas) last year, and $200,000 more than the $2.5 million Cameron Smith claimed for winning the Open Championship.
The Players Championship presented the largest check of 2022, with $3.6 million going to Smith for the win. Matt Fitzpatrick earned $3.15 million for winning last year’s US Open.
At the Sentry TOC, even second place will clear 7 figures, taking home $1.5 million. The last-place finisher will get $200,000, which is on par with what players generally received at a regular Tour event for finishing somewhere around the top 10.
It’s safe to say that, with 17 PGA Tour tournaments putting up increased purses this year, top finishers will be cashing in in a big way in 2023.
Check out the full purse breakdown for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions below.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions payout information, winner’s share
1. $2,700,000
2. $1,500,000
3. $950,000
4. $730,000
5. $610,000
6. $500,000
7. $425,000
8. $383,000
9. $347,000
10. $320,000
11. $300,000
12. $285,000
13. $275,000
14. $265,000
15. $255,000
16. $245,000
17. $237,000
18. $232,000
19. $229,000
20. $226,000
21. $223,000
22. $221,000
23. $219,000
24. $217,000
25. $215,000
26. $213,000
27. $212,000
28. $211,000
29. $210,000
30. $209,000
31. $208,000
32. $207,000
33. $206,000
34. $205,000
35. $204,000
36. $203,000
37. $202,000
38. $201,000
39. $200,000