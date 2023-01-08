2023 Sentry TOC purse: Payout information, winner’s share

Collin Morikawa will take home a huge check if he claims the title at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday. Getty Images

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the first “elevated” event on the PGA Tour’s schedule this year — and boy, is it lucrative for the 39 players competing at Kapalua this week.

The Winner will take home a whopping $2.7 million check — that’s equal to the winner’s checks for both the Masters (won by Scottie Scheffler) and the PGA Championship (won by Justin Thomas) last year, and $200,000 more than the $2.5 million Cameron Smith claimed for winning the Open Championship.

Planning a golf trip to Hawaii? Here are 5 things to know By:

Josh Sens





The Players Championship presented the largest check of 2022, with $3.6 million going to Smith for the win. Matt Fitzpatrick earned $3.15 million for winning last year’s US Open.

At the Sentry TOC, even second place will clear 7 figures, taking home $1.5 million. The last-place finisher will get $200,000, which is on par with what players generally received at a regular Tour event for finishing somewhere around the top 10.

It’s safe to say that, with 17 PGA Tour tournaments putting up increased purses this year, top finishers will be cashing in in a big way in 2023.

Check out the full purse breakdown for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions below.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions payout information, winner’s share

1. $2,700,000

2. $1,500,000

3. $950,000

4. $730,000

5. $610,000

6. $500,000

7. $425,000

8. $383,000

9. $347,000

10. $320,000

11. $300,000

12. $285,000

13. $275,000

14. $265,000

15. $255,000

16. $245,000

17. $237,000

18. $232,000

19. $229,000

20. $226,000

21. $223,000

22. $221,000

23. $219,000

24. $217,000

25. $215,000

26. $213,000

27. $212,000

28. $211,000

29. $210,000

30. $209,000

31. $208,000

32. $207,000

33. $206,000

34. $205,000

35. $204,000

36. $203,000

37. $202,000

38. $201,000

39. $200,000