2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule Unveiled, Ticket Books on Sale Tomorrow – UK Athletics

Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference Unveiled the tournament schedule for the 2023 Women’s Basketball Tournament in anticipation of the on-sale of reserved ticket books scheduled for Wednesday, October 26.

The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Returns to Greenville, SC, March 1-5. This is the sixth trip to Greenville for the tournament. The city previously hosted the event in 2005, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

A reserved ticket book for the tournament, to be held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is $130. A ticket book contains seven tickets, one for each session, which allows one person to attend all 13 games. All ticket prices are subject to additional taxes and fees and can be purchased at https://am.ticketmaster.com/sec/

Single session tickets, if available, will go on sale in February.

2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday, March 1

11:00 am SEC Network Game 1 – Seed #12 vs. Seed #13

SEC Network Game 2 – Seed #11 vs. Seed #14

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, March 2

Noon SEC Network Game 3 – Seed #8 vs. Seed #9

SEC Network Game 4 – Seed #5 vs. Game 1 Winner

6:00 pm SEC Network Game 5 – Seed #10 vs. Seed #7

SEC Network Game 6 – Seed #6 vs. Game 2 Winner

THIRD ROUND

Friday, March 3

Noon SEC Network Game 7 – Seed #1 vs. Game 3 Winner

SEC Network Game 8 – Seed #4 vs. Game 4 Winner

6:00 pm SEC Network Game 9 – Seed #2 vs. Game 5 Winner

SEC Network Game 10 – #3 Seed vs. Game 6 Winner

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, March 4

4:30 pm ESPNU Game 11 – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner

ESPNU Game 12- Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner

FINALS

Sunday, March 8

3:00 pm ESPN Game 13 – Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner

All times EASTERN. The second game in a session will begin 25 minutes following the conclusion of the previous game.