2023 roster artists of NWLA, art Residencies announced by SRAC

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) makes major announcements during an artist potluck event.

It’s Dec. 19, Shreveport Regional Arts Council announced the new roster of artists in Northwest Louisiana for 2023, artists who are being awarded the Artist Fellowship grants, and artists who won the Kallenberg Artist Tower Residency.

Roster artists are hand-picked by nationally published and renowned critics, who have reviewed the artist’s work and determined that they are professionals. Every few years, roster artists are required to reapply.

2023 Roster Artist Alex Richardson, showing off his name. (Brittney Hazelton, KSLA and Alex Richardson)

The roster artists recently picked will join the ranks of many incredibly talented roster artists from previous years.

The Kallenberg Artist Tower Residency recipients will have the chance to stay in the unique artist tower near the SRAC building. They will provide artist talks and workshops for the community.

The Artist Fellowship Awards are Grants given to specially selected artists, usually within a few disciplines, including music, theatre, multi-disciplinary, visual arts, literary arts, and dance. Artists who win these awards are recognized as the “highest caliber” in their discipline and are given $2,500 to enable the artist to pursue their artistic goals.

2023 Roster Artists chosen:

2023 Roster Artist and Fellowship announcement at artist potluck event. (Brittney Hazelton, KSLA)

Kallenberg Artist Tower Residency recipients:

Updates to come as Artist Fellowship Awards are to be announced shortly to the public.

