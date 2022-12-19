2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown opt out of contest

Illinois will be without two of its star defenders as it faces Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown have each opted out of the Fighting Illini’s postseason matchup. Both released individual statements sharing that they have their sights set on the 2023 NFL Draft. Stepping away from Bowl games has become a common trend for many young athletes who look to excel at the next level and don’t want to risk an injury.

Witherspoon finished the season as one of the top defensive backs in the nation. They recorded 41 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and 14 pass breakups. The elusive defender also hauled in three interceptions throughout the season that he returned for a combined 97 yards.

The junior out of Pensacola, Florida, was the Big Ten Conference Defensive Back of the Year and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He was also a Consensus All-American, with first-team selections from The Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Brown proved to be the perfect partner for Witherspoon throughout the season. The London, Ontario native totaled six interceptions on the year, including one that was returned for a touchdown. He also had 59 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, seven pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Mississippi State still has work to do against Illinois’ tough defense, but things might have gotten a bit easier without two star defensive backs in the mix. The Bulldogs will run the Air Raid offense in their first game since former head Coach Mike Leach’s death, and going up against a less-experienced secondary could help them be even more successful.

The ReliaQuest Bowl will be held in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 2nd Kickoff is set for 11 am CT.