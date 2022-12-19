2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown opt out of contest

Illinois will be without two of its star defenders as it faces Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown have each opted out of the Fighting Illini’s postseason matchup. Both released individual statements sharing that they have their sights set on the 2023 NFL Draft. Stepping away from Bowl games has become a common trend for many young athletes who look to excel at the next level and don’t want to risk an injury.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button