2023 Recruiting Class Arrives For Tennessee Football

The 2023 recruiting class will be pivotal for Tennessee. The coaching staff believes they signed some future difference-makers, who may be ready to play sooner than some anticipate.

Some of the class arrived on Sunday to begin summer courses. Many recruits opt to graduate high school early and arrive on college campuses to participate in spring practices with their future teammates.

