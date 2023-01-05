2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists announced: Torry Holt, Darrelle Revis highlight modern-era list

Over a baker’s dozen of some of the NFL’s all-time greats are now one step away from football immortality. On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled the 15 modern-era Finalists for the class of 2023.

This group — which was whittled down from a group of 28 Semifinalists — is comprised of 10 players who reached this stage of the selection process last year, three who are here in their first year of eligibility, and two who are Finalists for the first time.

For Dwight Freeney, Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis, they became Finalists in their first year of eligibility. Freeney spent the majority of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts and helped the franchise to a Super Bowl XLI title and is in the organization’s Ring of Honor. His 47 forced fumbles are tied for fourth in NFL history.

As for Thomas, he was a Giant wall at the tackle spot along the Browns Offensive line for a decade. He allowed just 30 sacks throughout his career and became the first Offensive lineman in NFL history to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons.

With Revis, he was one of the most feared cornerbacks of his era, particularly with the New York Jets.

Meanwhile, Albert Lewis becomes a finalist for the first time during his final year of eligibility. The Chiefs Legend is fifth in franchise history with 38 interceptions, 20 of which came in his first four seasons.

Here’s a look at each modern-era nominee:

CB Darrelle Revis

OT Joe Thomas

OT Willie Anderson

WR Torry Holt

WR Reggie Wayne

PR/KR/WR Devin Hester

WR Andre Johnson

DE Jared Allen

DE/LB DeMarcus Ware

LB Zach Thomas

DE Dwight Freeney

CB Albert Lewis

DB Ronde Barber

LB Patrick Willis

S Darren Woodson

The 2023 Hall of Fame class will officially be unveiled at NFL Honors on Feb. 9, a few days before Super Bowl LVII.

This announcement was originally scheduled to be aired on NFL Network on Tuesday at 8 pm ET but was postponed out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field in the first quarter of Monday’s postponed Matchup between the Bills and Bengals after suffering cardiac arrest. They remain in critical condition.