2023 Pro Bowl Games Events: NFL Reveals Several Wacky Contests to Be Featured in Las Vegas

The NFL’s Pro Bowl week will look very different this year.

Instead of a traditional tackle game, the league announced the four-day event will have a series of skill competitions as well as three flag football games between AFC and NFC players on Feb. 2-5 in Las Vegas.

This year’s event, now dubbed the Pro Bowl Games, consists of several skills challenges that include dodgeball, the longest drive and best catch as well as the trio of flag football games. However, the skills competitions between both conferences and the first two flag football games will be calculated cumulatively ahead of the last flag football game between the two sides.

