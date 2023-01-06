2023 Pop Eats! Booth Menu at EPCOT Festival of the Arts

Get the full 2023 Pop Eats! Booth menu at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, plus prices, photos, reviews, and our snack-or-skip recommendations.

Walt Disney World has announced the full list of 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts food booths and menus. For a quick list of all the food and drinks you’ll find at the Pop Eats! Booth near Port of Entry, keep scrolling.

2023 Pop Eats! Booth Menu at Festival of the Arts

Pop Eats! is just right for the Festival of the Arts, offering up exquisite fare and tasty cocktails inspired by pop art. Each treat, savory or sweet, is a mouthwatering Masterpiece that’s inspired by the Pop Art created throughout the 20th century. You’ll notice direct influence from the master of pop art himself, Andy Warhol, in Picks like a Bowl of hot tomato soup paired with a gooey grilled cheese.

2023 Pop Eats! Booth Food

Tomato Soup with grilled cheese

Tomato Soup with pimento cheese, bacon, and fried green tomato grilled cheese (NEW for 2023!)

Almond Frangipane Cake layered with raspberry jam and Belgian chocolate (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Items)

2023 Pop Eats! Booth Drinks

Brooklyn Brewery Pulp Art Hazy IPA

Bleu Spectrum: Blanc de Bleu Cuveé Mousseux with Boba pearls

Where to Find the Pop Eats! Booth at EPCOT Festival of the Arts

Pop Eats! pops out near Port of Entrythe popular shop you’ll encounter when you enter and leave World Showcase.

Pop Eats Booth Photos and Reviews

Press photos are one thing – honest reviews and on-site photos are better! As the festival progresses, we’ll add photos of what we were served at the food Studios and our candid thoughts on this year’s selections. Make sure you check back for more reviews, food photos, and menu details for the Pop Eats Booth at the 2023 Festival of the Arts.

Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese

WDW Magazine Photographer, Laurie Sapp: “This combo was fantastic. The soup arrived in a cute little can and was warm and creamy. The flavor was excellent. The grilled cheese was tasty, especially when paired with the soup. I will definitely be ordering this again next time I’m at the festival. But be prepared for a long wait in line. The Pop Easts Booth also has the Figment popcorn buckets, and the line for food or buckets is all the same. Luckily the buckets had sold out the day I was there, so my wait in line was minimal.

Almond Frangipane Cake

Layered with raspberry jam and Belgian chocolate

More 2023 Festival of the Arts Booth Menus and Reviews

