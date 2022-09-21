2023 PG Elmarko Jackson Includes UCLA Men’s Basketball in Top 7

The Bruins have taken another step forward in their pursuit of one of the top remaining guards in the nation.

Class of 2023 point guard Elmarko Jackson announced his top seven Semifinalists on Wednesday, and UCLA men’s basketball made the list. The 6-foot-3 South Kent (CT) product is also considering Texas, Notre Dame, Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Miami (FL).

Jackson previously had Maryland, VCU, Michigan and Louisville on his list of 11 semifinalists, but they did not make his second round of cuts. Bryant, Cal, DePaul, Indiana, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rider, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Siena, St. John’s and Tennessee had all offered Jackson as well.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button