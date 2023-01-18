2023 Pac-12 Football Schedule Announced

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference today announced its 2023 football schedule during a special one-hour broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. Pairing a competitive nine-game Conference schedule with a slate of marquee non-conference matchups, the 2023 schedule includes:

10 games against Power Five opponents outside of the Pac-12 and two more against Notre Dame

Five contests against non-conference teams that finished in the final AP Top 25 rankings and two more against teams receiving votes.

18 games against non-conference teams that played in Bowl games (15 schools) and another three against teams that participated in the FCS Playoffs

15 games against Group of Five opponents

The 2022 football season is set to open with one game in Week Zero as USC and the reigning Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams host San Jose State on Saturday, August 26.

A full slate with all 12 schools in action kicks off in Week One. On Thursday, August 31 the Kenny Dillingham era in Tempe gets under way as ARIZONA STATE hosts Southern Utah. Defending back-to-back Pac-12 Champion UTAH opens their season at home against Florida on either that Thursday or Saturday. Troy Taylor coaches his first game with STANFORD on Friday, September 1 when the Cardinal head to Hawai’i. Nine more teams are in action that Saturday, September 2 including the debut of “Coach Prime” as COLORADO and Deion Sanders head to Texas to take on TCU, fresh off their appearance in the national Championship game.

During the first three weeks of the regular season, the Pac-12 schedule will feature non-conference matchups against 10 Power Five opponents with seven of them coming in Week Two. Three of the seven Power Five matchups on Saturday, September 9 are re-matches from last year with ARIZONA visiting Mississippi State, ARIZONA STATE hosting Oklahoma State and WASHINGTON STATE welcoming Wisconsin to the Palouse. That Saturday also features a pair of Big 12/Pac-12 clashes with UTAH heading to Baylor and OREGON visiting Texas Tech. Week Two also is home to the next installment of the Nebraska-COLORADO rivalry as well as CALIFORNIA hosting Auburn, the Tigers only second ever road game at a Pac-12 school. Week Three is home to another re-match from last season as WASHINGTON takes on Michigan State in their first trip to East Lansing since 1969.

STANFORD and USC will both continue their annual series with Notre Dame next season. The Trojans visit South Bend in Week Seven while the Cardinal host the Irish to wrap up the regular season.

Pac-12 play will get started in Week Two, as STANFORD travels to USC on Saturday, Sept. 10, before the full Conference Slate kicks off Week Four.

In keeping with tradition, rivalry games will be played over the final two weeks of the regular season, followed by the 2023 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76, which will take place for the third straight year at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas , Nev., is Friday, December 1.

The schedule includes at least one Thursday matchups (in Week One) and at least six Friday matchups, with Arizona at USC in Week Six still to be decided on Friday vs. Saturday.

A combination of the ESPN channels, ABC, FOX and FS1 will broadcast 45 games nationally, including the Pac-12 Championship Game, while Pac-12 Networks will offer 35 games to a national audience. Exact broadcast schedules will be determined at a later date.