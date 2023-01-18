2023 Notre Dame football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
August 26 vs. Navy (Dublin)
Sept. 2 vs. Tennessee State
Sept. 9 at NC State
Sept. 16 vs. Central Michigan
Sept. 23 vs. Ohio State
Sept. 30 at Duke
October 7 at Louisville
October 14 vs. USC
October 21 Idle
October 28 vs. Pittsburgh
Nov. 4 at Clemson
Nov. 11 Idle
Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest
Nov. 25 at Stanford
Navy Midshipmen
2022 record: 4-8 (4-4 AAC)
All-time series: ND, 79-13-1
Last game: ND, 35-32 (2022)
Tennessee State Tigers
2022 record: 4-7 (2-3 OVC)
All time series: No previous games
NC State Wolfpack
2022 record: 8-5 (4-4 ACC)
All-time series: NC State, 2-1
Last game: ND, 35-14 (2017)
Central Michigan Chippewas
2022 record: 4-8 (3-5 MAC)
All time series: No previous games
Ohio State Buckeyes
2022 record: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
All-time series: Ohio State, 5-2
Last game: Ohio State, 21-10 (2022)
Duke Blue Devils
2022 record: 9-4 (5-3 ACC)
All-time series: ND, 5-2
Last game: ND, 27-13 (2020)
Louisville Cardinals
2022 record: 8-5 (4-4 ACC)
All-time series: ND, 2-1
Last game: ND, 12-7 (2020)
USC Trojans
2022 record: 11-3 (8-1 Pac-12)
All-time series: ND, 48-37-5
Last game: USC, 38-27 (2022)
Pittsburgh Panthers
2022 record: 9-4 (5-3 ACC)
All-time series: ND, 49-21-1
Last game: ND, 45-3 (2020)
Clemson Tigers
2022 record: 11-3 (8-0 ACC)
All-time series: Clemson, 4-3
Last game: ND, 35-14 (2022)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
2022 record: 8-5 (3-5 ACC)
All-time series: ND, 4-0
Last game: ND, 56-27 (2018)
Stanford Cardinal
2022 record: 3-9 (1-8 Pac-12)
All-time series: ND, 21-14
Last game: Stanford, 16-14 (2022)
Jan. 1, 2024 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2024 Sugar Bowl
Jan. 8, 2024 National Championship
This is the 10th year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season, and is the last before the playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.
Ohio State won the first Championship under the current system.
Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20), Clemson (2016 and ’18), and Georgia (2021, ’22) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.
Here’s a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.
2014
Rose Bowl — Well. 2 Oregon 59, well 3 Florida State 20
Sugar Bowl — Well. 4 Ohio State 42, well 1 Alabama 35
CFP National Championship — Well. 4 Ohio State 42, well 2 Oregon 20
2015
Orange Bowl — Well. 1 Clemson 37, well 4 Oklahoma 17
Cotton Bowl — Well. 2 Alabama 38, well 3 Michigan State 0
CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Alabama 45, well 1 Clemson 40
2016
Fiesta Bowl — Well. 2 Clemson 31, Well. 3 Ohio State 0
Peach Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 24, Well. 4 Washington 7th
CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Clemson 35, Well. 1 Alabama 31
2017
Rose Bowl — Well. 3 Georgia 54, Well. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)
Sugar Bowl — Well. 4 Alabama 24, Well. 1 Clemson 6
CFP National Championship — Well. 4 Alabama 26, Well. 3 Georgia (OT)
2018
Orange Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 45, Well. 4 Oklahoma 34
Cotton Bowl — Well. 2 Clemson 30, Well. 3 Notre Dame 3
CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Clemson 44, Well. 1 Alabama 16
2019
Peach Bowl — Well. 1 LSU 63, Well. 4 Oklahoma 28
Fiesta Bowl — Well. 3 Clemson 29, Well. 2 Ohio State 23
CFP National Championship — Well. 1 LSU 42, Well. 3 Clemson 25
2020
Rose Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 31, Well. 4 Notre Dame 14
Sugar Bowl — Well. 3 Ohio State 49, Well. 2 Clemson 28
CFP National Championship — Well. 1 Alabama 52, Well. 3 Ohio State 24
2021
Cotton Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 27, Well. 4 Cincinnati 6
Orange Bowl — Well. 3 Georgia 34, Well. 2 Michigan 11
CFP National Championship — Well. 3 Georgia 33, Well. 1 Alabama 18
2022
Fiesta Bowl — Well. 3 TCU 51, Well. 2 Michigan 45
Peach Bowl — Well. 1 Georgia 42, Well. 4 Ohio State 41
CFP National Championship — Well. 1 Georgia 65, Well. 3 TCU 7
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams
Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook
