2023 Notre Dame football roster updates

SOUTH BEND — This wasn’t the season Brandon Joseph hoped to have for Notre Dame, but the uber-confident safety is still headed to the NFL regardless.

Joseph, a 2020 All-American at Northwestern who joined the Irish as a transfer 12 months ago, announced via social media that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

A nagging high-ankle sprain suffered in the first half against Clemson on Nov. 5 limited Joseph to just one more game appearance the rest of the season. He played 37 snaps in the 38-27 loss at USC to close out the regular season.

Joseph practiced all week ahead of the Gator Bowl against South Carolina and even went through pregame warmups in full uniform, but he watched the game from the sideline in street clothes.

Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

