The city’s Cultural Affairs Commission is now accepting applications for the 2023 Northwest Aurora Arts Grants. Organizations and individual artists primarily based in the Aurora Cultural Arts District or with significant programming impacting ACAD are invited to apply. Applicants must meet Eligibility requirements and supply supporting documentation as outlined at AuroraGov.org/ArtsGrants. The deadline to apply is 5 pm Friday, Dec. 9.

The purpose of Northwest Aurora Arts Grants is to help Foster the Aurora Cultural Arts District and economic development in Original Aurora by providing financial support to individuals and organizations who encourage and/or create arts and culture programs and services within the Arts District capable of attracting diverse audiences to the area. Applicants not primarily located within ACAD may be able to seek partnerships with the Venues within ACAD.

The Cultural Affairs Commission will offer a series of virtual workshops to provide more information on the different sections of the application and answer questions. Register at AuroraGov.org/ArtsGrants for the following sessions:

• Wednesday, Nov. 2, 6 to 8 pm Narrative workshop

• Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6 to 8 pm Reporting & Supplement Information workshop

• Wednesday, Nov. 30, 6 to 8 pm Budget & Submission workshop

Learn more about the 2023 Northwest Aurora Arts Grants Eligibility criteria and access the application at AuroraGov.org/ArtsGrants.