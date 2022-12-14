2023 NFL schedule: Home and away opponents for each team

There are four weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season still to be played, but the ’23 schedule with home and away opponents has mostly been determined. The NFL uses a rotation system to make sure each team plays one another at least once every four years. Flexible scheduling also helps showcase the best late-season matchups to the largest audiences, and the schedule-makers consider bye weeks and travel to maintain competitive equity.

The way the schedule has worked since the league expanded to eight divisions in 2002 is as follows: Each team plays its three Divisional opponents twice, home and away. Each division is matched against an entire division in the opposite conference, rotating every four years. Each division is matched with an entire division within its own conference, rotating every three years. And each team plays against one team from each of the other intraconference divisions, corresponding with that team’s finish in the standings the previous year (first-place teams play against each other, etc.). Since the schedule was expanded to 17 games in ’21, the extra game comes against a team from the opposite conference, also corresponding with the previous year’s standings, with the bonus game coming from the division each team played in full two years prior.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 schedule was a challenge to create after numerous trades and quarterbacks changed teams. The one thing fans can count on in ’23 is that AFC teams will play nine home games after the NFC had nine home contests this season. With a growing slate of neutral-site international games, AFC teams will likely be the designated “home” teams in Europe or Mexico, so most teams still have at least eight in their home stadium. The dates and times of the 272-game puzzle will be released in May.

Here’s the schedule as it stands now:

AFC

EAST

What to know: The AFC East plays the entire NFC East, the entire AFC West and one opponent each from the AFC North, AFC South and NFC South, in addition to intradivisional opponents.

Bills

Mold: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, AFC South TBD, NFC South TBD

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Eagles, AFC North TBD, Commanders

Dolphins

Mold: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, AFC South TBD, NFC South TBD

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, Jets, Eagles, AFC North TBD, Bills, Commanders

Jets

Mold: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, AFC South TBD, NFC South TBD, Commanders

Away: Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins, Patriots, Giants, AFC North TBD, Bills

Patriots

Mold: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, AFC South TBD, NFC South TBD, Commanders

Away: Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins, Giants, Jets, AFC North TBD, Bills

NORTH

What to know: The AFC North plays the entire AFC South and one opponent each from the AFC East, NFC North and AFC West, in addition to intradivisional opponents.

Bengals

Mold: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, AFC East TBD, NFC North TBD

Away: Cardinals, Ravens, Browns, Jaguars, 49ers, Titans, AFC West TBD, Steelers

Browns

Mold: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, AFC East TBD, NFC North TBD

Away: Ravens, Texans, Colts, Rams, AFC West TBD, Seahawks, Steelers, Bengals

Ravens

Mold: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, AFC East TBD, NFC North TBD

Away: Cardinals, Browns, Jaguars, 49ers, Titans, AFC West TBD, Steelers, Bengals

Steelers

Mold: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, AFC East TBD, NFC North TBD

Away: Ravens, Browns, Texans, Colts, Rams, AFC West TBD, Seahawks, Bengals

SOUTH

What to know: The AFC South plays the entire AFC North, and one opponent each from the AFC East, AFC West and NFC West, in addition to intradivisional opponents.

Colts

Mold: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, AFC West TBD, NFC West TBD

Away: Falcons, Ravens, Panthers, Texans, Jaguars, Titans, AFC East TBD, Bengals

Jaguars

Mold: Texans, Colts, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, AFC West TBD, NFC West TBD

Away: Browns, Texans, Colts, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, AFC East TBD, Steelers

Texans

Mold: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, AFC West TBD, NFC West TBD

Away: Falcons, Ravens, Panthers, Colts, Jaguars, Titans, AFC East TBD, Bengals

Titans

Mold: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, AFC West TBD, NFC West TBD

Away: Browns, Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, AFC East TBD, Steelers

WEST

What to know: The AFC West plays the entire AFC East, and one opponent each from the AFC North, AFC South and NFC East, in addition to intradivisional opponents.

Broncos

Mold: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, AFC North TBD, NFC East TBD

Away: Bears, Lions, Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Dolphins, AFC South TBD, Bills

Chargers

Mold: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, AFC North TBD, NFC East TBD

Away: Broncos, Packers, Chiefs, Raiders, Vikings, Patriots, Jets, AFC South TBD

Chiefs

Mold: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, AFC North TBD, NFC East TBD

Away: Broncos, Packers, Raiders, Chargers, Vikings, Patriots, Jets, AFC South TBD

Raiders

Mold: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, AFC North TBD, NFC East TBD

Away: Bears, Broncos, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, AFC South TBD, Bills

NFC

EAST

What to know: The NFC East plays the entire AFC East, and one opponent each from the NFC South, NFC North and AFC West, in addition to intradivisional opponents.

Commanders

Mold: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, NFC North TBD

Away: Cowboys, Rams, Patriots, Giants, Jets, Eagles, Seahawks, NFC South TBD, AFC West TBD

Cowboys

Mold: Giants, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, NFC North TBD, Commanders

Away: Cardinals, Dolphins, Giants, Eagles, 49ers, NFC South TBD, AFC West TBD, Bills, Commanders

Eagles

Mold: Cowboys, Giants, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, NFC North TBD, Commanders

Away: Cowboys, Rams, Patriots, Giants, Jets, NFC South TBD, AFC West TBD, Seahawks, Commanders

Giants

Mold: Cowboys, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, NFC North TBD, Commanders,

Away: Cardinals, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles, 49ers, NFC South TBD, AFC West TBD, Bills, Commanders

NORTH

What to know: The NFC North plays the entire AFC West, and one opponent each from the AFC North, NFC West and NFC East, in addition to intradivisional opponents.

Bears

Mold: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, NFC West TBD

Away: Lions, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, NFC East TBD, AFC North TBD

Lions

Mold: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, NFC West TBD

Away: Bears, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, NFC East TBD, AFC North TBD

Packers

Mold: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, NFC West TBD

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Vikings, NFC East TBD, AFC North TBD

Vikings

Mold: Bears, Lions, Packers, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, NFC West TBD

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Packers, Raiders, NFC East TBD, AFC North TBD

SOUTH

What to know: The NFC South plays the entire AFC South, and one opponent each from the AFC East, NFC East and NFC West, in addition to intradivisional opponents.

Buccaneers

Mold: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, NFC East TBD

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings, Saints, NFC West TBD, AFC East TBD

Falcons

Mold: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, NFC East TBD

Away: Panthers, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, NFC West TBD, AFC East TBD

Panthers

Mold: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, NFC East TBD

Away: Falcons, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, NFC West TBD, AFC East TBD

Saints

Mold: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, NFC East TBD

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings, Buccaneers, NFC West TBD, AFC East TBD

WEST

What to know: The NFC West plays the entire AFC North and one opponent each from the AFC South, NFC North and NFC South, in addition to intradivisional opponents.

49er

Mold: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, NFC South TBD

Away: Cardinals, Browns, Rams, Eagles, NFC North TBD, AFC South TBD, Seahawks, Commanders, Steelers

Cardinals

Mold: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, NFC South TBD

Away: Browns, Rams, Eagles, 49ers, NFC North TBD, AFC South TBD, Seahawks, Commanders, Steelers

Rams

Mold: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Eagles, Browns, Steelers, NFC South TBD, Commanders

Away: Cardinals, Ravens, Cowboys, Giants, 49ers, NFC North TBD, AFC South TBD, Seahawks, Bengals

Seahawks

Mold: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Eagles, Browns, Steelers, NFC South TBD, Commanders

Away: Cardinals, Ravens, Cowboys, Rams, Giants, 49ers, NFC North TBD, AFC South TBD, Bengals