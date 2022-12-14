2023 NFL schedule: Home and away opponents for each team

There are four weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season still to be played, but the ’23 schedule with home and away opponents has mostly been determined. The NFL uses a rotation system to make sure each team plays one another at least once every four years. Flexible scheduling also helps showcase the best late-season matchups to the largest audiences, and the schedule-makers consider bye weeks and travel to maintain competitive equity.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button