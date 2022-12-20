2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: Rams’ Aaron Donald, Packers’ Jaire Alexander first two players voted into event

Aaron Donald’s and Jaire Alexander’s teams met on the field Monday night, with the Rams visiting the Packers to close Week 15. Now the two players are also set to take the field together later this season. The NFL revealed prior to kickoff that both Alexander and Donald have been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the league’s new all-star event set for February.

Alexander, Green Bay’s No. 1 cornerback; and Donald, Los Angeles’ star defensive tackle, will represent the NFC as part of the full Pro Bowl lineup, which will be announced Wednesday. This marks Alexander’s second career Pro Bowl nod, after the former first-round pick Drew an invitation in 2020. Donald, meanwhile, has now been named to nine straight Pro Bowls, logging recognition every year since arriving in the NFL in 2014.

Limited to four games a year ago due to injury, Alexander has returned to form as the Packers’ top cover man this year, leading the team with 12 pass deflections and a career-high four interceptions. Donald, who briefly entertained retirement this offseason, has not played since Week 11 due to an ankle injury. Prior to Landing on injured reserve, however, the perennial All-Pro was his usual dominant self in the trenches, logging five sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits in 11 games.

The Pro Bowl Games are a new spin on the Pro Bowl, consisting of both skills competitions and seven-on-seven flag football games. Former NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning will serve as the head coach for the AFC and NFC teams, respectively.