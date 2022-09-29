2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games details revealed: 7-on-7 flag football, dodgeball, players required to attend

The Pro Bowl is gone, and the Pro Bowl Games are here. Days after the NFL announced that its annual all-star game will be replaced with a multifaceted skills competition this season, the league has Unveiled additional details about the event. Namely, multiple seven-on-seven flag football games will headline the Sunday afternoon slot typically reserved for a full-contact matchup between AFC and NFC Pro Bowlers. And all players voted into the Pro Bowl will be required to participate, barring injury.

In a letter addressed from the NFL to the NFL Players Association, the league has spelled out the following:

The Pro Bowl Games will be divided into two categories of events: 1.) Skills Competitions and 2.) Game Day Events

The Skills Competitions will occur the week of the Games, from Tuesday through Saturday, and include non-football activities like dodgeball, a best catch competition, and quarterback drills, including "thread-the-needle" accuracy tests.

The Game Day Events will include roughly three hours of seven-on-seven flag football games (without Offensive or defensive linemen)

Scores from both the Skills Competitions and Game Day Events will be compiled to determine a Pro Bowl Games champion.

All players voted into the Pro Bowl will be invited by the NFL to participate in specific competitions or games depending on their position and skillset.

Each Pro Bowl team will still consist of 44 players; members of the winning team will receive $84,000, and members of the losing team will receive $42,000

It’s worth noting the NFL’s letter regarding Pro Bowl Games rules officially designates the showcase as a “Replacement Event” for the 2022 season, suggesting the new format is merely a trial run for future years.